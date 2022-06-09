Today may be The Day of the year for the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB will reveal its latest economic projections, and will likely announce a July rate hike at today’s meeting. But the hint of a July rate hike is not enough to boost the euro, as it is almost fully priced in. A hawkish surprise is necessary!
The US dollar remains strong as the US 10-year yield is again above the 3% mark as the relentless rally in oil prices revive inflation fears and the Fed hawks before Friday’s inflation read.
The barrel of US crude advanced to $123.50 yesterday. Investors are tense before Friday’s inflation data.
UBS says that tech stocks will continue underperform the value names.
And the Chinese stocks see a rebound on signs that the government crackdown is concretely easing!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
