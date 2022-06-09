Today may be The Day of the year for the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB will reveal its latest economic projections, and will likely announce a July rate hike at today’s meeting. But the hint of a July rate hike is not enough to boost the euro, as it is almost fully priced in. A hawkish surprise is necessary!

The US dollar remains strong as the US 10-year yield is again above the 3% mark as the relentless rally in oil prices revive inflation fears and the Fed hawks before Friday’s inflation read.

The barrel of US crude advanced to $123.50 yesterday. Investors are tense before Friday’s inflation data.

UBS says that tech stocks will continue underperform the value names.

And the Chinese stocks see a rebound on signs that the government crackdown is concretely easing!