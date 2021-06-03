This Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report is shaping up to be a fairly significant one for the FX market.

Currency traders have been in a rather cautious mood in the past couple of weeks, failing to commit to sizable positions in either direction. The major currencies have mostly traded within relatively narrow bands as a result with a handful of exceptions, notably the New Zealand dollar that shot higher after the RBNZ indicated it expects to raise interest rates in the second half of 2022. Despite the limited volatility, the US dollar has been on a broadly downward trend since the start of last month. Investors have, however, appeared reluctant to sell the currency too aggressively given that recent data has largely pointed to an ongoing strong recovery in the US economy.

This Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report will be a key test as to the strength of the aforementioned recovery. The April NFP report was a very underwhelming one, with just 266k jobs added versus the near one million consensus. Another disappointing reading on Friday may fuel concerns among investors that the recovery is perhaps losing a little bit of steam and that the April report was more than just a one-off. By contrast, a better-than-expected number above the 660k consensus would likely dispel such concerns and the market would attribute the April number merely to temporary factors, namely the impact of enhanced unemployment benefits on deterring job seeking.

If the latest indicators of labour market activity are anything to go by, we think that we could be in for an upside surprise in the data. Initial jobless claims, which provide the most timely measures of strength in the US jobs market, have fallen sharply in the past month, declining to just 406,000 in the week to 22nd May - its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. The employment component of ISM’s non-manufacturing PMI has also continued to trend higher, rising to its highest level since late- 2018 in April (58.8).

So far, FOMC members have continued to strike a very dovish tone during their latest communications, stressing that they would look through temporary spikes in inflation and that the US labour market still has a long way to go to recover to pre-covid levels. A bumper report on Friday may, however, heighten bets in favour of a hawkish tilt from the Fed at its June meeting later in the month and could provide a bit of support for the dollar. Regardless, we expect volatility in the FX market to pick up substantially towards the end of this week, and think that Friday’s NFP report could be a catalyst to jolt the major currencies out of their recent tight ranges.