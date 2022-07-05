The debate over abortion reignited in the US following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that generally protects women’s rights to abortion.
Upending five decades-old right to abortion
In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the ruling that many critics say will have far-reaching consequences in many states. The court upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion, drawing the disapproval of Democrats including US President Joe Biden.
Biden, in a statement shortly after the court’s decision, saying the health and life of women “are now at risk,” adding that the US administration will continue to protect women’s access to medications that are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration like contraception.
Early beneficiaries
Fears that abortion could be curtailed in many states prompted retail investors to enter into the stocks of some producers of contraceptives like Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM), Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX).
EVFM 1H, with Volume Oscillator Indicator
On June 24, Evofem soared 189%, Agile jumped 90%, while Femasys surged 31%.
The sentiment came as consumers stocked up on emergency contraceptives like the well-known morning-after pill Plan B, manufactured by privately held Foundation Consumer Healthcare.
Burgeoning market
In 2021, the US contraceptive market was valued at roughly $8.3 billion and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of around 4.7% by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research. The sector’s annual revenue is predicted to grow to $12 billion in 2030.
The market’s growth is be attributed to rising awareness among adolescents about sexual health and family planning.
Precedent for outlawing contraceptives
However, some have raised concerns that access to contraceptives could be at stake following the Roe v Wade overturn.
In a survey by Morning Consult in April, the firm found that 68% of adults are in favor of the offering of free birth control by states, including 54% of Republicans. Yet, some hospitals in Missouri have already stopped offering Plan B, citing the abortion ban.
On Friday, before the US markets closed for the Fourth of July holiday, Evofem tumbled 19%, Femasys tanked almost 17%, while Agile nosedived 45%.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!