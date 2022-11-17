The markets were confused after, a.o., speculations about who is responsible for launching missiles that fell near the Polish-Ukrainian border. What about oil?
Macroeconomics
On the macroeconomic view, the greenback explored the lower floor as the DXY fell just below $106 on Nov. 15 – thereby dropping well below (outside) its yearly regression channel with a Pearson’s R (correlation coefficient) near 96 %.
U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY), daily chart
Fundamental Analysis
Oil prices fell on Thursday (Nov. 17), with the prospect of a slowing global economy adding to a lower risk of geopolitical escalation as NATO and Washington denied Kiev's accusations that Russia fired missiles against Poland. Now, the oil market is focusing more on the bearish elements, such as poor macroeconomic data in China and low demand.
On the supply side, flows in the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to Hungary, resumed after a brief blackout that caused a fall in pressure. The supply outlook, however, remains cautious, with the European Union set to impose a ban on Russian crude imports beginning next month and OPEC+ expected to maintain a tight supply.
(Source: Ursa Space)
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories
Commercial crude oil reserves fell sharply last week in the United States, much higher than expected, according to figures released Wednesday by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA). During the week ended November 11, these commercial stocks contracted by 5.4 million barrels, or ten times more than expected. This decline is even more significant given that, at the same time, US strategic crude reserves fell by 4.1 million barrels, which means that inventories fell by almost 10 million barrels in total over the week (or 9.5 million barrels more precisely).
(Source: Investing.com)
Geopolitics
In addition to the news that Russian missiles had fallen into Polish territory, the announcement that an oil tanker had been hit by a projectile attributed to Iran by Washington off the coast of Oman on Tuesday (Nov 15) had slightly pushed prices higher.
After some false press reports that could have led to some worsening escalation in the Black Sea basin these past days, it appears that some mainstream media are correcting their stories following the recent missiles that fell into Poland:
So, it looks like there is no immediate escalation in the conflict from the Russian side, which may temporarily eliminate some short-term crude supply risks, at least globally (in the EU, it is another story).
Technical Analysis
Our members had a successful trade last week, which was liquidated for the most part just before the weekend around the mid-$88s level.
On the daily chart, WTI crude oil (December contract) is moving towards the median of the regression channel (also known as the mean regression line).
WTI Crude Oil (CLV22) Futures (October contract, daily chart)
WTI Crude Oil (CLZ22) Futures (December contract, 4H chart)
RBOB Gasoline (RBV22) Futures (October contract, daily chart)
Brent Crude Oil (BRNZ22) Futures (December contract, daily chart) – Contract for Difference (CFD) UKOIL
A Word on Natural Gas
Following spot gas prices falling into negative territory last week, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is arriving at an unprecedented level by sea routes, but due to a lack of infrastructure capacity (such as regasification-equipped terminal ports) and concerns in that sector, it looks like natural gas is not finding lots of buyers right now.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.