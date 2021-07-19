Polish real economy data for June will be in the spotlight this week. Industrial production is expected to have risen by 16.4% y/y, sustaining solid double-digit dynamics on the back of record-high PMI print for June and a very mild base effect. However, supply-side bottlenecks and prolonged delivery times could have weighed down on industrial output to some extent. Polish retail sales growth likely benefited from good consumer sentiment and further easing of restrictions; thus it may have reached 11.2% y/y last month. Wage growth may be close to 8.6% y/y, as last year’s low base was still at play. Moreover, we will see June unemployment data for Croatia, Slovakia, and Poland. Given the favorable pandemic situation and broader reopening of economic activity, particularly in the service sector, unemployment rates likely went down – inching down by 0.1pp to 7.8% and 6% in Slovakia and Poland, respectively, and improving more visibly from 8.2% to 7.5% in Croatia. Last but not least, producer price growth in Czechia and Poland likely further accelerated in June, with higher oil prices remaining a key factor in PPI inflation.

FX market developments

While US June inflation beat all market forecasts and surged to 5.4% y/y, Fed Chair Jerome said in his testimony to Congress that it was still too soon to scale back the central bank’s support for the economy. Despite that, concerns over the pandemic situation supported the USD, which moved to 1.18 vs. the EUR. The strengthening of the US dollar, as well as local factors, continue to weigh on the forint and zloty. In fact, since the beginning of 3Q21, the HUF and PLN were the top worst performing EMEA currencies and lost 2% and 1.3% vs. the EUR, respectively. The recently inflamed conflict with the EU that could result in a delay of disbursement of NGEU funds could have increased the pressure on both currencies. Given the recent weakening of the PLN, we have slightly revised our EURPLN forecast. Despite the expected start of policy normalization already in 4Q21, we see the space for the appreciation of the zloty as limited. We expect the EURPLN to move slightly below 4.50 by the end of the year. This week, the ECB meeting will be the key event for the markets and could affect CEE FX.

Bond market developments

Among CEE countries, only POLGBs followed the trend of falling yields seen last week on major markets. This was visible mainly in the mid-part of the yield curve, where yields on 5Y POLGBs fell 10bp w/w. A completely opposite development could be seen in Romania, where the ROMGB curve shifted up about 15bp w/w, with yields on 5Y ROMGBs increasing almost 30bp w/w. The cumulative CA deficit for Jan-May totaled EUR 6bn, almost twice as much as the EUR 3.2bn reported for the year-earlier period. Given the further deterioration in the CA deficit, it seems that it is getting more costly to defend the RON against depreciation. Separately, the National Bank of Poland bought at the QE auction last Friday PLN 4.4bn including PLN 3.7bn in Treasuries and 0.7bn in BGK papers. This week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2026, 2031, 2032, Hungary will sell its 2026 floater and T-bills, Poland will reopen POLGBs 2023, 2026, 2032, and floaters 2026, 2031, while Serbia will sell RSD 5bn in the reopening of the SERBGB 2025 bond.

