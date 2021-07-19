The sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks on Monday drove currencies sharply lower. While monetary policy is an important long term driver of currency flows, risk appetite has the most significant short-term influence on currency movements. Sentiment is king because when investors are nervous nothing else matters. We saw that today with the Yen and Swiss crosses tumbling on the back of the steepest decline in stocks since October.
Investors are nervous about the Delta coronavirus variant, rising prices and how taper actions of some central banks could impact the markets. Over the weekend, new restrictions were imposed across Asia as Indonesia overtakes India and Brazil in new infections. Cases in Singapore rose to their highest levels in nearly a year, forcing the government to restore restrictions that have been recently eased. Cases are rising in Israel as well with the country reporting a drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against the new variant. In the U.S., Los Angeles revived its indoor mask mandate for all people regardless of vaccination status. Investors are rightfully concerned about the negative implications for growth but the real worry is how many more countries will reintroduce restrictions and what Fall could look like. Travel bans could return along with social distancing measures.
While it may be a few weeks or even a few months before we get a sense of how badly the hospitalization rates rises in countries with high vaccination rates, risk aversion could wreck havoc on the financial markets. I always like to say that when the market crashes, it often goes further and for longer than most would anticipate. This is especially true for currencies. Aside from the sell-off in stocks, Treasury yields also plummeted with the ten year rate dropping 11bp below 1.19 percent before settling just under 1.2 percent.
Ironically, the currencies of the two countries that reduced stimulus last week were hit the hardest. CAD/JPY was the day’s worst performer, losing more than -1.5%, followed by NZD/JPY which dropped over -1.3%. However this underperformance is not a complete surprise because NZD and CAD are high beta currencies which means they are exceptionally sensitive to risk appetite. For CAD, the more than 7% drop in crude prices added pressure on the currency. USD/CHF was the steadiest major currency which is not a surprise as the Yen and Swiss Franc are both safe havens. USD/JPY closed below 110 for the first time in more than a month. If stocks continue to crash lower and Treasury yields fall in lockstep, we would not be surprised to see USD/JPY below 109.
To some, the resilience of euro is surprising. Unlike GBP/USD which dropped -0.65% and the commodity currencies which lost more than a -1% of its value against the greenback, EUR/USD was virtually unchanged. Considering that the European Central Bank meets this week and they could avoid taper talk because of the delta variant, euro should be trading lower. The ECB also set a new inflation target last week that they will need to explain. This adjustment allowed for inflation overshoot and slower policy response. With that in mind, the primary reason why EUR/USD escaped losses as stocks tumbled is because low rates combined with a dovish central bank made the euro a favored funding currency. The ECB doesn’t meet until Thursday so the outperformance of euro could continue if the sell-off in stocks deepen.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refuses to give up, holds around 1.1800
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below the 1.1800 level, marginally lower on a daily basis. The shared currency reached a fresh three-month low before bouncing, despite demand for safe-haven assets backed the greenback.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
BTC continues to outline a falling wedge pattern. ETH building a descending triangle pattern with a 42% measured move. XRP down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern.
Stock market selloff turns into a rout
Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe. Monday picks up where Friday left off. Downside momentum picks up throughout the day.