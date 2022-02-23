Outlook: Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others. Overall, the CRB index is at an all-time high. See the chart and table at the end. The next step for commodities will come with the next step by Russia into Ukraine. Opinion is divided over whether Russia invades the two western provinces and hangs on there for a while before a full-scale invasion and take-over of the capital and central government, or chooses a full-scale invasion right away.

We say it doesn’t matter–it’s a dead cert that Russia will do both in the end. The only thing that is not clear is whether Nato and global partners can ramp up sanctions fast enough and severe enough to get the Ukraine-obsessed Putin to flinch. Analysts are likening the effort to the Iran sanctions case, where it was only the oil embargo that can be said to have worked, at least somewhat. (We had done the asset-freezing and other financial measures decades before.).

As for the military side of things, one impressive security guy on TV says Russia can take over the whole country in a few days. Other impressive military guys say Ukraine will fight like crazy and the full-scale invasion will be met with catastrophic losses on both sides. Anyone with financial market positions not hunkered down in a cave is not paying attention. And oh, yes, the former president continues as Putin’s poodle, saying Putin’s moves are “genius.” (Gee, let’s take over Alberta and maybe Saskatchewan–they speak English, right?).

Back in the world of economics, we are starting to get more focus on how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation. The only central banker saying it out loud is the BOE's Bailey. Before there is time to absorb that, attention is turning to income and spending revisions due Friday, accompanied by the PCE price index. Everyone is looking at the core version, expected up the same 0.5% m/m for 5.2%, a tad more than 4.9% in December. The little numbers don’t matter–what matters is it’s the highest inflation since 1983. According to the FT, Oxford Economics predicts PCE prices will be over 3% in Q4 and the Fed will find that unacceptably high. We say it would be wonderful if it’s that low.

A big contributor to inflation and inflation expectations is house prices. Fed Gov Bullard and others have indicated they would like to see the Fed’s purchases of mortgage-backed securities be the first to go when we get QT at last. The Fed has bought a total of $2.7 trillion. See the chart from the St. Louis Fed. El-Erian is only one of the economists calling for the Fed to cut it out–for over a year now. The topic got some traction ahead of Jackson Hole in August but then faded–again. The rise in home prices shows it’s not needed, but the argument for keeping it up has to do with “overall market stability.”

The Case Shiller 20-city home price index for Dec rose by 18.6% y/y (and the national index by 18.8%). Trading Economics names Covid, low inventory, fast turnaround, and high costs for raw materials. Some cities have scary-high price rises--Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%), and Miami (27.3%). WolfStreet reminds us that these prices reflect “a three-month moving average of closed sales that were entered into public records in October, November, and December, reflecting deals made roughly in September, October, and November, when the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovered at around 3%.”

Rising mortgage rates should start to weigh on prices, but watch out for that word should.

The idea for a gradual rise in mortgage rates instead of a spike is partly the long preparation time the Fed and the commentariat have been talking about tapering this specific asset class. It has been a favorite hobby-horse at Bloomberg, for example. All the same, a rise in supply means that if substitute buyers are not found, prices fall and yields rise. At some point that yield rise needs to be meaningful in real terms, meaning more than 7.5%. As of yesterday, a standard 30-year fixed was 4.17%. Factor in that we honestly shouldn’t count on the quality of a mortgage bundle actually deserving a triple-A rating, it’s possible the premium needs to be a little higher.

Somewhere in the Fed’s backroom, the economists have devised a matrix of trade-offs of how much MBS tapering it takes to pull in substitute buyers before mortgage rates rise so much that demand disappears. This is the intersection of the old-fashioned banking industry that really doesn’t want retail business and all its hassles (viz. Citibank), the mortgage servicing industry that is full of greedy and sleazy second-raters, and the Fed, which seems a little clueless about the whole housing market problem.

Bottom line: the housing market was the starting point of the 2008 crisis and can do it again. The rating agencies and stupid bundling banks get the real blame for 2008-09, but are we really sure the mortgages in those baskets the Fed bought are much better? We certainly seem to have a bubble, although we are hard-pressed to see what would trigger a crisis this time–except a dearth of buyers of the Fed’s inventory. Even if the quality is top-notch, are buyers standing in line to take over from the Fed and if so, at what price? The probability of another crisis arising from housing is not zero.

Adding it all up, the dollar is not getting the safe-haven effect one would expect from the Russia developments. Apologists say it’s because the first-tranche sanctions are feeble. Another idea is that no amount of sanctions will ever work. Evaluation of risk sentiment is not working very well. Turmoil (volatility) is sometimes the response to uncertainty. We say the Russian side of the developments is not uncertain at all–Putin wants to own Ukraine. The West is putting on a fine show but may not be able to stop him. Market players are able to set the whole thing aside and look to the usual suspects–inflation, disputes within central banks, etc. But this state of affairs is unstable and won’t last.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!