Better-than-expected US retail sales didn’t please investors yesterday, as it fueled, again, inflation expectations. Higher inflation expectations fueled the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. And hawkish Fed expectations fueled recession worries – without however Fed being there to disperse cheap money.
US indices gave back gains yesterday. The S&P500 slid 0.83% and Nasdaq fell 1.54%.
Sour earnings from Target, which highlighted that nice-to-have stuff like clothes and electronics didn’t sell well in the latest quarter, because of rising prices, didn’t help lift the investor mood.
JP Morgan economists said they expect the US to enter a mild recession next year because of the rising rates and the tightening monetary conditions. And again, because recession will be triggered by higher rates and QT, the Fed won’t be a shoulder to cry on for investors.
Prospect of slower global economy, along with the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions on news that the rockets that hit Poland this week were from the Ukrainian defense, and probably landed in Poland by accident, pulled oil prices lower yesterday.
The barrel of American crude slid below $85 despite a more-than-5-mio decline in US crude inventories. The price is below the summer triangle, and sitting near the bottom of the long-term ascending trendline. While slower global growth, and recession are arguments that could push oil prices under the bus, oil bulls still have the tight supply, uncooperative OPEC for lower prices, and the Chinese reopening jokers in their hands. Therefore, further weakness into the $80/82 should meet a solid dip-buying interest.
Ugly news for Brits?
Inflation in Britain rose past the 11% mark last month. The Office of National Statistics said that inflation would have been nearly 14% if government actions to limit the energy bills hadn’t been there.
But the government won’t continue spending money to make things easier for Brits moving forward. Today, the much-expected budget announcement will finally hit the fan.
And it won’t be pretty.
The UK braces for ‘austerity in steroids’ wrote Bloomberg, reminding that Sunak government must fill in a £55 billion hole by increasing taxes and cutting spending.
For investors, though, austerity means a more stable budget, less negative pressure on the sovereign bonds, and an ideally stronger British pound.
Cable consolidates near the 1.19 mark this morning. Maybe we won’t see a kneejerk positive reaction right away, because politicians tend to overpromise and underdeliver. But in all cases, we are confident that the budget announcement under Sunak won’t trigger the same chaos as under Liz Truss.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.