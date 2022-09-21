We're seeing caution in the markets on Wednesday as the Fed kicks off a 24-hour central bank extravaganza.
That may be me getting a little carried away but there's no doubt that the next day or so offers crucial rate announcements from major central banks around the world and only one is expected to resist the urge to change anything. Even the Bank of Japan could be tempted to surprise the markets with a small tweak to its yield curve control policy tool, although that looks very unlikely at this point in time given recent statements.
It's the Federal Reserve that is the talk of the town today though - as it has been since late July - as traders wait to find out whether the FOMC will opt for another 75 basis point hike or accelerate the process after the inflation setback last month.
Expectations have changed a lot over the summer but last week was a reminder that the path back to 2% won't be pleasant and central banks may have a much bigger job on their hands than many have allowed themselves to believe. Another super-sized rate hike today and potentially a warning of more may drive that reality home.
Energy spikes after Putin's announcement
The successful Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east appears to have triggered an act of desperation by the Kremlin with this morning's announcement by Vladimir Putin confirming what had been rumoured on Tuesday. "Referendums" will now take place in various Russian-controlled territories and a partial mobilisation of troops will strengthen the country's numbers after recent setbacks.
The decision has caused a stir in energy markets, with oil trading around 2% higher on the day, while European gas prices initially surged more than 6%. The move risks further escalating the crisis in Ukraine as Putin continues to threaten the use of nuclear warfare and cite the role of NATO during his increasingly aggressive rants.
Can gold recapture $1,680?
Gold is making small gains in the run up to the Fed decision but continues to see strong resistance around $1,680. This could prove to be a substantial barrier to the upside unless the Fed delivers a shock dovish surprise. It had been a key level of support over the last couple of years before finally breaking last week.
The fate of the yellow metal ultimately lies with the policymakers at the Fed and depends on just how hawkish they're going to be. It's about more than just the rate decision today, the new projections that accompany it will be critically important as traders learn how aggressive the Fed intends to be in the months ahead.
Hawkish Fed to send bitcoin below summer lows?
Bitcoin is managing small gains on the day after suffering another setback on Tuesday. It's slipped back towards the summer low recently and a hawkish Fed could be what pushes it over the edge. We're seeing some near-term support around $18,250-18,500 but the key test falls around $17,500. A move below here could see it spiral lower once more with support next seen around $16,000.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).