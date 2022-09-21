We're seeing caution in the markets on Wednesday as the Fed kicks off a 24-hour central bank extravaganza. ​ ​

That may be me getting a little carried away but there's no doubt that the next day or so offers crucial rate announcements from major central banks around the world and only one is expected to resist the urge to change anything. Even the Bank of Japan could be tempted to surprise the markets with a small tweak to its yield curve control policy tool, although that looks very unlikely at this point in time given recent statements.

It's the Federal Reserve that is the talk of the town today though - as it has been since late July - as traders wait to find out whether the FOMC will opt for another 75 basis point hike or accelerate the process after the inflation setback last month.

Expectations have changed a lot over the summer but last week was a reminder that the path back to 2% won't be pleasant and central banks may have a much bigger job on their hands than many have allowed themselves to believe. Another super-sized rate hike today and potentially a warning of more may drive that reality home.

Energy spikes after Putin's announcement

The successful Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east appears to have triggered an act of desperation by the Kremlin with this morning's announcement by Vladimir Putin confirming what had been rumoured on Tuesday. "Referendums" will now take place in various Russian-controlled territories and a partial mobilisation of troops will strengthen the country's numbers after recent setbacks.

The decision has caused a stir in energy markets, with oil trading around 2% higher on the day, while European gas prices initially surged more than 6%. The move risks further escalating the crisis in Ukraine as Putin continues to threaten the use of nuclear warfare and cite the role of NATO during his increasingly aggressive rants.

Can gold recapture $1,680?

Gold is making small gains in the run up to the Fed decision but continues to see strong resistance around $1,680. This could prove to be a substantial barrier to the upside unless the Fed delivers a shock dovish surprise. It had been a key level of support over the last couple of years before finally breaking last week.

The fate of the yellow metal ultimately lies with the policymakers at the Fed and depends on just how hawkish they're going to be. It's about more than just the rate decision today, the new projections that accompany it will be critically important as traders learn how aggressive the Fed intends to be in the months ahead.

Hawkish Fed to send bitcoin below summer lows?

Bitcoin is managing small gains on the day after suffering another setback on Tuesday. It's slipped back towards the summer low recently and a hawkish Fed could be what pushes it over the edge. We're seeing some near-term support around $18,250-18,500 but the key test falls around $17,500. A move below here could see it spiral lower once more with support next seen around $16,000.