Cracks have started to appear in the euro area housing market. We think further downside lies in store and the delayed impact of monetary tightening is an important factor for our subdued euro area growth outlook in 2023/24.
Germany and Spain look most vulnerable to a housing market downturn among the big euro area countries.
ECB’s monetary policy is likely to operate with a longer lag than in past tightening cycles, due to higher share of fixed-rate mortgages.
Monetary headwinds are growing
The housing market plays an important role in the transmission of monetary policy to the real economy. Housing market developments not only affect investment, but also consumption decisions. Credit-fuelled housing market cycles can also shake financial stability, due to the interlinkages between housing markets, the real economy and financial cycles. Both demand and supply factors shape housing market activity and significant heterogeneity exists between the different property markets in euro area countries.
The euro area housing market was already in a relatively long expansionary cycle before the pandemic struck. While containment measures triggered a significant drop in residential investment, house prices surged as record low interest rates and a wish for more space boosted demand. Many investors also turned their eye to real estate as an alternative asset. The upturn in the euro area housing market is now in its ninth year and so far activity has remained fairly resilient in most euro area countries in spite of tightening financial conditions (Germany being an exception as well as some smaller economies like Finland).
Although ECB policy rates have likely reached restrictive territory, there is significant uncertainty about the impact of higher interest rates on the economy. We argue that further downside for the housing market lies in store and the delayed impact of monetary tightening is an important factor for our expectation of a lacklustre euro area growth performance in 2023/24.
