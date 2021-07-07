European markets are on the rise, with housebuilders leading the way despite Halifax HPI contraction. Traders look ahead to the release of FOMC minutes from a particularly important meeting last month.
-
DAX leads the gains despite another weak industrial production figure.
-
Contraction in Halifax HPI fails to suppress housebuilders.
-
Fed minutes to dominate after dot plot shift.
European markets are fighting back in early trade today, with the DAX leading the push higher across the region. That German outperformance comes despite a somewhat worrying period for economic data out of the region, with another all too familiar contraction in industrial production building on yesterday’s shock 3.7% decline in factory orders. Falling Treasury yields have been a mainstay over recent weeks, and that provided the basis for outperformance from growth stocks. Thus while US markets led the declines yesterday, the Nasdaq appears to be one area of relative safety as traders head to big tech names.
UK house prices took a rare step backward in June according to the latest Halifax HPI. With average prices falling 0.5% last month, we are beginning to see some concern that the fading benefits of the stamp duty holiday could soon see demand grind to a halt. That being said, much of that decline was driven by the midlands and London, with the rest of the country gaining ground throughout June. The past year has seen such huge numbers of home moves, bringing reservations around how much demand there will be for housebuilders going forward. Nevertheless, Homebuilders are one of the leading sectors today, with updates from Redrow and Vistry Group highlighting a sector-wide confidence that demand and activity will remain elevated as we move throughout the year. With rock bottom interest rates in place, the sector remains well supported. While the stamp duty relief is fading, there will always be key policies in place to help people onto the housing ladder.
All eyes turn towards the Fed minutes released later today, with shifts in economic projections and interest rates bringing sharp volatility when released last month. One of the most notable events of that meeting came with the shift in the dot plot to signal a likely two rate hikes in 2023. This marked a notable change in outlook over whether inflation will be persistent rather than simply fleeting. Given the growing differences between a relatively dovish BoE, and progressively hawkish Fed, GBPUSD traders will be expecting some fireworks should todays minutes continue to reiterate their potential pathway to higher rates in response to rising prices.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 14 points higher, at 34,591.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
