House democrats clear path for $3.5trl budget bill while markets await Powell [Video]

- Overview of the close on Wall Street & Asia-Pac trade (00:00).
- Sentiment across the charts with gold lower overnight (1:15).
- Markets await Powell speech on Friday (2:20).
- House democrats clear path toward passing $3.5trl budget bill (4:41).
- A look at WTI crude futures and last night's API inventories (5:29).
- German IFO, US Durable Goods out later today (6:48).
EUR/USD looks to 1.1700 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1700, snapping three-day uptrend ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields amid indecision over Fed’s tapering and growing covid woes. German IFO and US Durable Goods Orders awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid USD bounce
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar rebounds amid souring risk sentiment. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark amid a modest USD strength
Gold drops for second consecutive day as firmer USD adds to the bearish impulse. Market sentiment sours as virus woes escalate, mixed data raise concern over Fed’s tapering ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Bitcoin to retest reliability of $46,000 as Citi rolls out BTC futures
Citigroup is looking to trade CME Bitcoin futures once it receives regulatory approval. A source familiar with the crypto derivatives market said that the bank is recruiting talent to join its digital asset-based team in London.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.