A record high core CPI reading from the eurozone provides fresh concerns for equity bulls, with yields rising as traders prepare for a longer period of tight monetary policy, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Nasdaq leads the declines despite improved jobless claims figure
“Eurozone inflation data has sparked another bout of upside for treasury yields, with the expectation of higher for longer rates bringing downward pressure for equities. The Nasdaq once again finds itself under pressure thanks to lofty valuations and the potential for an economic downturn to dent future growth prospects. However, a decline in the latest US initial jobless claims does continue the theme of strength in the jobs market. Nonetheless, it is a double edged sword, with the economic outperformance likely to keep inflation high, while also allowing the Federal Reserve free reign to raise rates further. ”
Eurozone inflation data rings alarm bells for bulls
“The latest eurozone CPI report made for worrying reading today, as core inflation rose to a record high of 5.6% in February. Coming off the back of a rise in both French and Spanish CPI earlier in the week, todays eurozone figure provided markets with a reason to fear an end to the recent disinflation that has helped lift equity markets. Interestingly, European markets have held up relatively well in the face of today’s data, although there is a greater degree of risk for bulls if we see a protracted period of flatlining or rising inflation data. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
