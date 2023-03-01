Share:

Inflation in Europe took the wrong direction in February. The data released yesterday printed a record inflation of 7.2% in France and ticked higher to 6.1% in Spain. Both were higher than expected, of course, and cranked up the hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) rate expectations.

In the US, cooling US house prices for a seventh straight month, and ugly Richmond manufacturing index cooled the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed pressures yesterday, but the S&P500 couldn’t hold on to its gains above the 50-DMA, and closed yesterday’s session below this level. As a result, the month of February ended with a 2.7% loss for the S&P500, and with mounting pressure from the bears.

Elsewhere, crude oil jumped yesterday, although the latest API data showed another 6.2 million barrel build last week in the US crude inventories. The strong PMI data from China certainly helped keeping the oil bulls alert. It also helped Aussie rebound following soft CPI data.

In individual stocks, Target and Zoom gained after results, while Rivian lost 10% in after hours trading on mixed results and soft outlook.