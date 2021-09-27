US Stocks stall, and a bet each way

We have seen a mini-crash. We have seen a strong bounce. Still well down from highs, and the market stalling. This is all still a bit worrying, but at the start of the week there is an initial spring in the step of the market. This may not last.

Of concern, remains a broader slow down risk developing in China. As well as the Evergrande uncertainty, there is the flow through effect of caution among property developers in general. Also, electricity restrictions, though a short term phenomenon partially due to attempts to improve the environment, will cause drag on the economy and further global supply chain disruption.

There is no doubt that China, and certainly the subsequent intra-regional trade activity in the region, has been the major driver of global growth over the past two decades. We are witnessing a post pandemic recovery cooling, that is intensifying to a degree that is becoming uncomfortable.

The USA is already well in the grip of a serious economic slow-down. One that the market seeks to look past, but is real nonetheless. For instance, the touted New Home Sales were at a 4 month high, but a simple glance at the chart below shows the market is under significant pressure following the post Covid surge. Consumer sentiment is a real area of concern, as is manufacturing and even services which have fallen sharply.

For Australia, we are faced with a problematic re-opening process. Prone to hesitations and even back septs from time to time. On top of our very clear, and very early forecast that the rebound in the domestic economy will be muted relative to last time round. It cannot be ignored that the fall in iron ore prices and the slowing of the China economy, are going to have a profound impact. Any forecasts of a strong re-opening recovery beyond the initial data spike, are likely to be far wide of the mark.

US new Home Sales

US 500

Has managed to make it half way back, but is quickly losing momentum.

AUS 200

Big recovery, but did stall quite a bit on Friday as we thought. Active management and awareness of downside risk remains paramount.

EUR/USD

The US dollar remains stubbornly strong in line with our view that significant safe-haven capital flow and US corporate repatriation is being undertaken.

AUD/USD

Still sitting on the edge of another abyss, taking in the view. It looks like 70 cents still. With risk to .6850 as outlined at .7745.

Gold

Heavy consolidation. Though remaining above our outlined important support around 1730 for the moment.

The underlying fundamental outlook is one of further deterioration in the major economies. It is a process that has been in place for some time. The Australian market appears to be additionally over-estimating the likelihood of a miracle recovery through the re-opening road map.

All in all, a richly priced market vulnerable to further downside correction.