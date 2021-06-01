Gains in stock indices have mirrored the sunny UK weather, with the FTSE 100 rising 70 points on its first day back from the long weekend.
Some of the early positivity has been knocked off the market this afternoon, but overall most indices are still in positive territory and in the case of Europe are recording solid gains. US and UK investors have returned from their holiday in bullish form, picking up where they left off on Friday. Growth sectors such as health care and tech stocks continue to struggle compared to the cyclical areas such as mining and banking, while in the UK commodity prices have driven the gains for the FTSE 100, thanks to the strong showing in the US and Chinese manufacturing PMIs. It is a big week for US data too, thanks to the ADP and NFP reports, but while further job growth is expected some slowdown in wage appreciation is expected, putting the dollar on the back foot once again and giving more room for commodity prices to appreciate.
After three months of consolidation emerging markets are firmly in rally mode too, shrugging off concerns that Covid variants will continue to emerge and take hold in under-vaccinated parts of the world. Fortunately there is a growing realisation that developed nation must do their part to supply vaccines to others, in a move that would ultimately benefit everyone. UK reopening plans for 21 June are in doubt thanks to the Delta variant, but for now that does not appear to be hitting risk assets in any significant way even as Scotland revises some of its plans for the lifting of restrictions.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
