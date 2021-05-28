Hopes of economic growth outweigh inflation worries

Stock markets are on the up on the final day of the week, with a muted performance from the FTSE 100 outpaced by better returns on Wall Street and in continental Europe.

With May all but over apart from next Monday, likely to be a dull day indeed, the month is ending on a positive note, as strong momentum continues to carry markets higher while investors learn to acclimatise to an environment of higher inflation. After reacting dramatically to signs of higher prices earlier in the year the boil has firmly come off the inflation story, markets apparently now able to take readings like today’s PCE in their stride. For the moment, it looks like hopes of stronger earnings in the months to come have overridden concerns about inflation and policy tightening from central banks, and with the floodgates opening on government spending (at least in the US) there are plenty of reasons for equities to remain positive.

A continually-declining VIX is another reason to be fairly optimistic about the outlook, as 2021 continues to mark a complete sea-change from 2020. Breakouts to new multi-year highs across a host of indices confirm that the global equity market is gaining strength, finally joining the US market in a longer-term bull market. The quiet nature of 2021 so far has been a surprise for so many investors, but with vaccine programmes firmly in place and government and central bank support a fixture for a long time to come there remain plenty of reasons to remain confident that equities can make further headway in the rest of year.