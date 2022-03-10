EU Mid-Market Update: Hope fizzled for an immediate diplomatic resolution between Russia and Ukraine after foreign ministers met.

Notes/Observations

- Hope fizzled for a diplomatic resolution between Russia and Ukraine after foreign ministers met in Turkey for highest level of talks to date. Rhetoric little changed but possible Putin-Zelenskiy summit discussed.

- Focus on ECB and clues about how policy makers to balance the risk of higher inflation with the damage that the Ukraine conflict to cause to economic growth.

- Upcoming US CPI data could still cause markets to reassess a 50bps hike at the March FOMC.

Asia

- Australia Mar Consumer Inflation Expectations: 4.9% v 4.6% prior.

- Japan Feb PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.8% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.3% v 8.6%e (record annual pace).

- Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol won South Korea presidential election. Pledged to return economy to growth path and shift to private sector led economy (not govt led).

- Bank of Korea (BOK) noted that stubbornly high inflation likely to continue for a considerable time and overshadow the domestic economic recovery.

- RBA Dep Gov Debelle resigned effective Mar 16th.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy stated that the aim of talks was to end the war; Prepared for 'certain compromises'; other side must also compromise. Only direct contact between presidents could end the war.

- Russia negotiator Slutsky stated that its delegation at peace talks with Ukraine would not concede anything, not a single negotiating point.

- US President Biden to old a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan on Thursday to discuss latest developments on Russia and Ukraine.

- DOD spokesperson: US does not support transfer of additional combat aircraft to Ukraine at this time.

- Germany said to resist EU efforts to ban Russia's biggest bank Sberbank from SWIFT over fears that it could hit their finances and leave the country unable to pay for its gas purchases from Russia.

Europe

- UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) publishes analysis ahead of the Spring Statement: changes in the inflation outlook since Oct will add some £11B to the debt interest bill in 2021-22, and could easily add another £20B or more next year.

Americas

- US House had votes to pass $1.5T spending bill, which included $13.6B Ukraine response and funds US Govt agencies through Sept 30th.

Energy

- UAE Energy Min stated that was committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism (Note: reports had circulated that UAE would push for OPEC+ to increase oil production).

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.15% at 429.48, FTSE -0.93% at 7,123.50, DAX -2.03% at 13,566.83, CAC-40 -2.14% at 6,250.87, IBEX-35 -0.87% at 8,092.17, FTSE MIB -2.43% at 23,310.00, SMI -0.30% at 11,459.34, S&P 500 Futures -0.74%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower (SMI notable exception in the green) and fell further as the session wore on; better performing sectors include heath care and telecom; while sectors among those trending lower are consumer discretionary and technology; Boskalis receives takeover offer from HAL; Bayer divests its ESP division to Cinven; Hapag-Lloyd buys DAL’s container unit; focus on ECB meeting later in the day; earnings expected during the US session include Ebay, Autogrill and Leonardo.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Carlsberg [CARLB.DK] -3.5% (suspends outlook on Russia-Ukraine conflict), Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] -6% (earnings).

- Industrials: Royal Boskalis Westminster [BOKA.NL] +29% (proposed to be acquired; earnings).

- Healthcare: Bayer [BAYN.DE] +0.5% (divests unit).

- Materials: K+S [SDF.DE] +5.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- Russia Gov Spokesperson Peskov noted that the meeting between foreign ministers could pave the way for direct talks between Putin and Zelenskiy.

- Ukraine Foreign Min Kuleba stated after meeting his Russian counterpart that there was no progress on ceasefire. Russia conveyed impression to continue its attack until demands were met . Russia followed its traditional rhetoric. Added it was not easy holding meeting.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that today’s meeting in Turkey was mainly about humanitarian corridors with Ukraine. Sought serious talks with Ukraine in Belarus. Russia did not plan to attack other countries. Accused the West was of behaving dangerously and supplying deadly weapons to Ukraine.

- West is creating a danger in the region for many years.

- Italy Treasury stated that no evidence suggests that interest rate expenditure to be significantly higher than estimated in 2022 budget. Could withstand higher interest rates

- Spain Budget Min Montero stated that the govt was not ruling out cutting taxes on fuels. If EU leaders didnot agree on measures to cut energy prices, then Spain would take its own measures.

- Sweden Fin Min Damberg stated that was not reasonable to pay down state debt right now.

- UK Conservative MP Heappey stated that NATO could intervene in Ukraine if Russia used chemical weapons.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Diokno stated that would remain vigilant over implications from the Russian-Ukraine crisis and prepared to respond to 2nd round effects.

- China said to have refused to supply spare aircraft parts to Russia. To look for spare parts in Turkey and India.

- China widened the trading band between the CNY currency (Yuan) and RUB currency (Ruble) from 5% to 10%.

- Biden Administration said to be open to ease economic sanctions on Venezuela.

Currencies/Fixed income

- EUR/USD pulled back from the 1.1080 high as focus kept an eye on ECB rate decision. Markets now expected the central bank not to provide any a firm calendar to end quantitative easing due uncertainty created by the geopolitical tension.

- Recent rebound in risk appetite helped emerging market currencies extend gains for a third straight session.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Feb PES Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.5% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.4% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.8% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v7.6% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.2% v +1.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.9% v 12.6% prior; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 26.7% v 26.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan Industrial Production M/M: -3.2% v +3.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.5% v 12.1% prior.

- (NO) Norway Feb CPI M/M: +1.1% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.3%e.

- (NO) Norway Feb CPI Underlying M/M: 1.2% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.7%e.

- (NO) Norway Feb PPI (including oil) M/M: 2.1% v -1.2% prior; Y/Y: 53.2% v 58.2% prior.

- (DE) Denmark Feb CPI M/M: 1.0% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.3% prior.

- (DE) Denmark Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.3% v 4.9% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Unemployment Rate: 11.4% v 11.4% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb CPI M/M: 1.3% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 11.1% v 10.4%e.

- (AO) Austria Jan Industrial Production M/M: +3.6% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 13.9% v 8.0% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank raises One Week Deposit Rate by 50bps to 5.85% (less-than-expected).

- (IT) Italy Jan PPI M/M: 12.4% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 41.8% v 28.3% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q4 Current Account Balance (ZAR): 120B v 147Be; Current Account to GDP Ratio: 1.9% v 2.5%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan Total Mining Production M/M: 5.4% v 2.4%e; Y/Y: 0.1% v 1.4%e; Gold Production Y/Y:+7.0 % v -15.3% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: -2.9% v 24.4% prior.

- (GR) Greece Feb CPI Y/Y: 7.2% v 6.2% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 6.3% v 5.5% prior.

- (GR) Greece Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.2% v +8.1% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.0B vs. €6.0B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v -0.324% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.50x prior.

- (IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA) sold total €1.0B in 2032 and 2037 IGB Bonds.

- Sold €400M in 0.35% Oct 2032 IGB bonds; Avg Yield: 0.778% v 0.039% prior; bond-to-cover: 3.46x v 1.74x prior.

- Sold €600M in 1.7% May 2037 IGB bonds; Avg Yield: 0.984% v 0.477% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.03x v 2.06x prior.

Looking ahead

- EU leader summit.

- (MX) Mexico Feb ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 20.6% prior.

- (MX) Mexico Feb Nominal Wages: No est v 5.6% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Feb CPI M/M: No est v -0.4% prior Y/Y: No est v 5.0% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v -0.4% prior Y/Y: No est v 5.0% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) {Portugal Feb Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 4.2% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) {Portugal Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 4.4% prelim.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q4 Preliminary GDP Annualized (2nd reading): No est v 16.6% advance.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q4 Current Account Balance: No est v $5.3B prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Feb Consumer Confidence: No est v 80 prior.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.9%e v 2.3% prior; Y/Y: +2.6%e v -0.1% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell CZK10B in 1-month bills.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 4.85% 2029 Bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON300M in 12-month Bills.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Jan Retail Sales M/M: +0.3%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: -2.8%e v -2.9% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Jan Broad Retail Sales M/M: -1.1%e v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: -2.6%e v -2.7% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jan Total Formal Job Creation: +160.0Ke v -265.8K prior.

- 07:45 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rates unchanged; Expected to leave 7-Day Main Refinancing Rate unchanged at 0.00%; Expected to leave Marginal Lending Facility unchanged at 0.25%; Expected to leave Deposit Facility Rate unchanged at -0.50%.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Jan Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Mar 4th: No est v $643.2B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (UR) Ukraine Feb CPI M/M: No est v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI M/M: 0.8%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.8%e v 7.5% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 6.4%e v 6.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI Index NSA: 283.688e v 281.148 prior; CPI Core Index SA: 287.978e v 286.431 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -1.8% prior (revised from -1.7%); Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -3.0% prior (revised from -3.1%).

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 219Ke v 215K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.45Me v 1.476M prior.

- 08:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-week and 8-week bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-year bonds.

- 14:00 (US) Feb Monthly Budget Statement: -$210.0Be v $118.7B prior.

- 16:30 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Manufacturing PMI: No est v 52.1 prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Food Prices M/M: No est v 2.7% prior.

- 17:15 (AU) RBA's Lowe participates on panel.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Jan Current Account Balance: No est v $6.1B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $4.5B prior.

- 18:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Reference Rate by 50bps to 4.00%.

- 18:30 (JP) Japan Jan Household Spending Y/Y: +3.4%e v -0.2% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q1 BSI Large All Industry Q/Q: No est v 9.6 prior; Large Manufacturing Q/Q: No est v 7.9 prior.

- 20:00 (PH) Philippines Jan Trade Balance: -$5.0Be v -$5.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: 12.7%e v 7.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: 32.8%e v 38.3% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China to sell CNY 30-year Upsize Bond.

- 22:00 (CN) China to sell 3-month bills.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-month bills.

- 23:00 (MA) Malaysia Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.6%e v 5.8% prior; Manufacturing Sales Value Y/Y: No est v 15.5% prior.