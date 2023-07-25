Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 101.205.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 78.84.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 15 ticks and trading at 125.22.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4587.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1962.30. Gold is 1 tick Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Sensex and Nikkei exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:45 AM EST as the S&P Moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:45 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/24/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/24/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as all the instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes was pointed Higher. Whenever you have the situation where everything is pointed Higher, or conversely pointed lower; you don't have a correlated market hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 183 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias which means the markets could go anywhere and often does. The indices veered to the Upside yesterday as all exchanges closed Higher in positive territory. Today we have Home Pricing numbers which are Higher and proven market movers. Real Estate is still a heavy driver for these markets regardless of all that happened during the financial meltdown of 2008, so time will tell if these reports enhance what we saw yesterday.