It was a non-descript session overnight as markets settled into a pre-US-inflation waiting game. Thursday's data could mean this week seems interminably long if the overnight price action is anything to go by. Investors used the weekend G-7 tax accord to book some profits on equity markets, while the US Dollar eased slightly, and US yields ticked higher. But range-trading and profit-taking ruled the roost across asset markets.

That isn't to say the week won't have some drama. The US has a series of longer-dated bond auctions this week, with the bid-to-cover ratio closely monitored. There has been little drama of late which means some sudden weakness could push yields up on the surprise factor. China releases its own inflation data tomorrow as well, and the US infrastructure package negotiations continue at a frenzied pace.

One thing that has caught my eye today is my old friend Bitcoin. I have previously mentioned that it was forming what looked like a bearish symmetrical triangle. However, its fall through $35,000.00 of fiat US Dollars, backed by the tax-payer revenues of America, triggered a downside breakout. The breakout has a target of $22,000.00, which could happen in the next few days. Failure of $30,000.00 will basically put every long position since January 1st in the red, which I believe, will trigger another capitulation trade. Go the FBI.

In Asia, South Korea's Current Account has fallen to a $1.91 billion surplus in April from $7.82 billion previously. It will be interesting to read the full report and see if rising material costs were being felt as per the China import data yesterday. Japan's Q1 GDP was less bad than expected at -1.0% QoQ. Its pandemic issues are unlikely to make that number look much better in Q2. Given the GDP data is now over two months old, it should not have any market impact. It would not be a typical day without an Australian data beat, and today it is NAB Business Confidence for May, printing at 20 versus 17 in April. The lucky country remains lucky, although once again, Australian markets are showing little reaction.

Looking ahead, Taiwan releases its Balance of Trade for May this afternoon. There will undoubtedly be some impact from Covid-19 restrictions on the export number. Still, I will be more interested in the import side, and whether higher material costs make their presence felt. The burning question will be, if inputs are rising, can Asia pass on rising prices to the customer side for the first time in decades? Cue the inflation music.

The US Balance of Trade and JOLTS Jobs Openings will be of passing interest, but I suspect Wall Street’s attention will be focused on the infrastructure negotiations and Thursday's inflation data. That, unfortunately, means we will have to endure a few sessions of their schizophrenic tail-chasing behaviour this week until those pictures resolve.

Asia equities edge higher

Wall Street had a mixed session overnight, with the street falling into their happy place and buying tech and selling everything else, although the session was quiet. The S&P 500 edged 0.08% lower, while the Nasdaq rose by 0.49% and the Dow Jones fell by 0.37%. Clearly, Wall Street isn't too concerned about the G-7 tax agreement and US big tech.

In Asia, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures have moved higher again, greenlighting Asia to launch its day on a positive note. The Nikkei 225 has risen by 0.35%, with the Kospi edging 0.10% higher. China's Shanghai Composite has risen 0.40%, the CSI 300 is flat, and Hong Kong is 0.50% higher.

Regionally, Singapore is down 0.15%, while Kuala Lumpur has climbed 0.50%, with Taipei falling 0.35% and Jakarta rising 0.10%. Australia's All Ordinaries has risen 0.45%, while the ASX 200 is just 0.05% higher.

Barring a headline surprise, Asia looks content to follow Wall Street into wait-and-see mode ahead of inflation data later this week.

The US Dollar drifts lower

The US Dollar drifted lower overnight in a non-descript session, suggesting that the downside remains the path of least resistance for now for the greenback. The dollar index lost 0.18% to 89.98 overnight, creeping a few points high to 90.00 in Asia today, in what looks to be a moribund session. The index remains in a broad 89.50 to 90.50 range, with a breakout indicating the US Dollar's next directional move.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD moved 20 points higher to 1.2185 and 1.4168, respectively. Ultimately, EUR/USD is bouncing around in a wider 1.2100 to 1.2250 range this past fortnight, while GBP/USD has clear support and resistance at 1.4100 and 1.4250. In the bigger picture, only failure of 1.2000 and 1.4000 respectively undermine the longer-term bullish outlook for both currencies.

Asian currencies are locked in neutral after the PBOC succeeded in putting a floor under Yuan appreciation last week. USD/CNY at 6.3920 today, with the PBOC setting a neutral fixing today. Until the PBOC signals comfort at more Yuan appreciation, the broader Asian grouping will likely mark time around these levels.

Oil markets retreat from the highs

Brent crude and WTI both rose initially overnight, touching $72.00 and $70.00 a barrel, respectively. However, they could not sustain the momentum ultimately and finished the session lower. The price action suggests that either some option strikes or stop losses were taken out before reversing.

Brent crude and WTI finished 0.20% lower at $71.45 and $69.25 a barrel. Both contracts remain under pressure in Asia, falling another 0.80% to $70.90 and $68.70 a barrel, respectively. The price action has all the hallmarks of a very long speculative market getting nervous at the highs and is not indicative of an overall change in sentiment for energy.

With some improvement in the pandemic situation in India and the recovery in the US, China and Europe remaining on track, oil should remain a buy on dips, with no warning signs coming from the technical momentum indicators. Only a fall through $70.00 a barrel by Brent crude, or $68.00 from WTI, would signal a deeper downside correct.

Gold grinds higher

Despite US yields edging slightly higher overnight, the dip-buyers in gold were out in force, and gold finished the session 0.40% higher at $1899.00 an ounce. Gold may have also picked up some Bitcoin selloff related tailwinds. Gold is almost unchanged in Asia, trading at $1898.00 an ounce.

Given the volatility of last week, and the move by the technicals back into neutral territory, I remain of the opinion that gold will struggle to maintain gains above $1900.00 an ounce until the US inflation data is out of the way. Thus, I expect gold to jump around in a choppy $1860.00 to $1900.00 range this week, with last week’s high at $1917.00 an ounce unlikely to be retested this week.