Trading conditions will be thin on the Monday on account of the Easter Monday holiday. Look for activity to pick back up into Tuesday. Overall, the Dollar has been bid on rising US bond yields, but continues to face resistance from an unprecedented fiscal stimulus pipeline.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1750, surging yields cap gains
EUR/USD trades better bid in early Europe, holding well above 1.1750, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. The rising Fed rate hike expectations push the US Treasury yields higher, limiting the bounce in the spot. Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD: Retreats above 1.3800 amid chatters over UK’s covid passport, NI riots
GBP/USD trims early Asian gains above 1.3800 amid lacklustre trading. UK’s virus, vaccine optimism battle covid woes in Asia, Northern Ireland riots stretch for the second day. The UK completed jabbing 10% population. US services PMI data, risk catalysts will be the key amid light trading.
Gold eyes $1709 support after strong NFP boosts yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the recent recovery gains at around $1730 on Easter Monday, with thin trades offering little incentives. Meanwhile, strong US NFP jobs reported-led spike in the shorter-duration Treasury yields weigh on the non-yielding bright metal.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.