USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.765.
Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 71.17.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 126.30.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 86 ticks Lower and trading at 4470.75.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1936.70. Gold is 72 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders
Monday, July 3rd
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major. - 46.3 versus 46.3.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major. - 46.0 versus 47.2.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major. - 41.8 versus 44.0.
-
Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major. - 0.9% versus 0.4%.
Wednesday, July 5th
-
Factory Orders m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative.
-
FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 4 PM EST. This is not major as it will be after the markets close.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Last Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/30/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/30/23
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were trading Lower and this typically represents an Up Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 285 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So last Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets didn't disappoint us as all indices traded Higher last Friday. So it appears as though the markets wanted to close out the quarter on a positive note and that being said Mission Accomplished. Could it be that the fund managers and the Smart Money wanted to do the same? Yes. Anything is possible in a volatile market. Now we are about to enter the dog days of summer whereby the major traders are enjoying the season. Usually this is marked with low volume and typically a sideways markets. Will we see that this year? As in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
