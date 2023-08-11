Recently, Fed speakers, including FRBNY President Williams, have suggested that they are not in a hurry to implement another rate hike despite the June dots. Instead, they are focused on the real policy rate as inflation decreases. These same considerations led the FOMC to deliver a "mid-cycle adjustment" in 1995 under similar circumstances.
But any thought of a mid-cycle adjustment or plans to send out invitations to the rate-cut party (like it's 1995) have likely been put on hold if the post-CPI deflated market response is any indication.
While it's easy to check off the box and say, “It was already in the price,” conceivably, the market had little headroom to navigate. After all, going into CPI, the bond market was already signalling to the Federal Reserve it was done with rate hikes.
But this is where the policy fork in the road lies.
Yesterday's CPI print was necessary but still insufficient for a September pause. While we agree with the consensus that the Fed is parked at the terminal, and to be sure the current CPI details are consistent with that, we still have to navigate another CPI and Employment Report before the September meeting. So, the case for another rate hike could still be made, especially on higher energy and food pass-throughs.
Consistent with that, Fed's Daly struck a still-hawkish tone, speaking after the CPI: CPI largely as expected but "not a data point that says victory is ours"; Fed is "yet to determine" whether to raise rates in September. If the decline in core services ex housing inflation "stalls out, that would be concerning."
