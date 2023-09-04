Share:

Asia market update: HK leads positive day for Asia equities; CN announces more stimulus plans; AU corporate profits fall; AU RBA rate decision tomorrow.

General trend

- China authorities announced measures to ease home-buying mortgage rules in major Tier 1 cities such as Shanghai and Beijing. Measures include cutting down-payments for home buyers and encouraging lenders to lower rates on existing mortgages.

- China property developers up strongly; Sunac +29% and Country Garden +19% during morning trading.

- Country Garden also benefited from reports that its request for Yuan bond payment extension had been approved.

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was up nearly 8% during the morning, with the main Hang Seng leading the broad indices in Asia, +2.7%.

- China authorities announced further economic easing measures today, including the NIIT looking at reducing business burdens for IT companies, and the NDRC setting up a special bureau for development of the private economy.

- China PBOC continued to defend the Yuan with another fix almost 1,000 pips stronger than estimates.

- Australia corporate profits fell significantly more than expected, while company inventories also fell unexpectedly.

- AU job ads rose more than expected, +1.9% m/m.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tue AU RBA rate decision, CN Caixin PMI Services, JP PMI Services.

- Wed AU GDP.

- Wed night US ISM PMI.

- Thu AU & CN Balance of Trade.

- Fri JP GDP (final).

- Sat CN Inflation.

Holidays in Asia this week

Mon Sep 4 Vietnam.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,295.

- Australia Q2 Company Operating Profit Q/Q: -13.1% v 0.0%e; Inventories Q/Q: -1.9% v 0.4%e.

- Australia Aug ANZ Indeed Job Ads M/M: 1.9% v +0.4% prior.

- Australia Aug Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.2% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 6.1% v 5.4% prior.

- Chevron poised for mediation talks to avert Australia LNG strike.

- New Zealand Aug Business Confidence m/m -3.7% v -13.1% prior.

- New Zealand Q2 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: +0.4% v -1.5% prior.

- Auckland (New Zealand) average house price rose 2% m/m in August - Barfoot Thompson real estate agents.

- New Zealand and UAE enter preliminary talks on economic pact.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.4% at 3,145.

- Hang Seng opens +1.1% at 18,592.

- Hong Kong estimates billions of dollars in economic losses from Super Typhoon Saola; Issues No 1 typhoon warning as Typhoon Haikui nears.

- Macau Aug Casino Rev (MOP): 17.2B v 16.7B m/m; Y/Y: +686% v +678%e (weekend update).

- China's MIIT (Min of Industry and Information Technology) to conduct inspection on reducing business burdens.

- China State Planner Vice Chairman Cong Liang: The Central Gov't approves to set up special bureau within NDRC for development of the private economy.

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Reportedly gets approval to extend Yuan bond repayment.

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): Confidence is more important that gold; Fundamentals of China's long-term economic improvement have not changed.

- China reportedly set to take more action to revive property sector, including lifting home-purchasing curbs imposed since 2010 in key cities – PRESS (weekend update).

- China's Shanghai said to ease home-buying mortgage rules - press (as speculated).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1786 v 7.1788 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY12B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY320B v drains CNY120B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 32,797.

- Japan end-Aug Monetary Base: ¥674.4T v ¥668.9T prior.

- Japan and UK to seek joint mine development in Africa.

- Japan gov't to give extra ¥20B yen in seafood industry support.

- Japan gov't to spend ¥10B to help space business.

- Japan and UK said to sign pact on next-gen reactors (weekend update).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation:

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,566.

- South Korea Finance Ministry: To provide up to KRW181T of policy financing until year end to boost exports.

- South Korea exports slump likely to east in Sept - Finance Chief Choo.

- South Korea said to announce measures this month to revitalize housing supply (weekend update).

Other Asia

- Philippine SEC relying on short selling to boost stock trading.

- Thailand Aug Foreign Reserves w/e Aug 25th: $215.2B v $216.4B prior (weekend update).

North America

- US Pres Biden says he is disappointed that China's Xi is not attending the G20.

- US Aug change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +187K V +170KE (weekend update).

- US Aug average hourly earnings M/M: 0.2% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 4.3% V 4.3%E (weekend update).

- US Aug unemployment rate: 3.8% V 3.5%E (highest since Feb 2022) (weekend update).

- US Fed futures currently price first rate cut to happen in May 2024 v July 2024 earlier this week after US jobs data report (weekend update).

Europe

- Italy Foreign Min Tajani: "The Silk Road did not bring the results we expected".

- ECB futures now price about 20% chance for Sept's 25bps rate hike v 60% earlier this week following ECB Villeroy comments and Morgan Stanley analyst note (weekend update).

- ECB's Vujcic (Croatia, hawk): Won't know in Sept, Oct or Nov where terminal will be (currently Deposit Rate at 3.75%).

- UK reportedly enters 13th round of negotiations with India for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) (weekend update).

- UK BOE’s Pill (chief economist): Yet to see a downturn in core inflation - Cape Town.

- Russia Pres Putin: Will meet with China's Xi soon (weekend update).

- IMF Managing Dir Georgieva: Great to hear China economic growth plans (weekend update).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.4%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +2.4%; Shanghai Composite +1.0% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0772-1.0789 ; JPY 146.02-146.26 ; AUD 0.6442-0.6475 ; NZD 0.5938-0.5960.

- Gold flat at $1,971/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $85.62/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.8605/lb.