Historical lessons about US inflation – Is meaningfully higher inflation looming?

The outlook for inflation in the United States is currently receiving more attention thanit has for quite some time. Market-based inflation expectations have shot up to a six-year high and point to inflation finally breaking out of the past decade's rut. The U.S.economy has experienced three episodes over the past six decades in which consumerprices meaningfully accelerated. In this report, we examine those periods to see if the pastcan tell us anything about the possibility of ination breaking significantly higher over thenext couple of years.

In the second half of the 1960s, consumer price inflation rose to 6% from less than 2%,largely on the back of a surge in government spending. The two oil price shocks of the1970s caused CPI inflation to skyrocket to nearly 15% in early 1980. Finally, in the mid-to-late 1980s, easing monetary policy in combination with expansionary fiscal policy helpedpush consumer price ination back up to 5%. In today's environment of rising commodityprices, an unprecedented amount of fiscal transfers to households and central bankersmore worried about employment than inflation, could we be in for a repeat?

While there are notable similarities between today and the “Great Inflation,” there are alsoimportant dierences. First, when government spending ramped up in the late 1960s, the labor market was already close to full employment – something we are far from today.Second, the oil price spikes of the 1970s were particularly damaging because about halfof consumer spending was on goods at the time, and petroleum was a primary source ofenergy. Today, goods account for only about one-third of consumer spending and the U.S.economy uses a more diverse mix of energy sources. At the same time, wage indexing wasmore common in the 1970s, leading to an automatic source of cost acceleration.

We expect that the rate of CPI inflation will rise to 2.7% this year from 1.2% in 2020before edging down to 2.4% in 2022. While the combination of trillions of dollars indirect support to households and a Federal Reserve that would rather err on the side ofstaying too easy for too long opens up a real possibility for inflation to shoot significantlyhigher, we suspect the rise in consumers prices will not be as sharp as it was in the threeepisodes we highlight in this report. In our view, the combination of slower growth in manyof America's major trading partners, remaining slack in the labor market and containedexpectations of future inflation – helped by the Fed's previous efforts to break a coercive inflationary spiral – should prevent inflation from becoming unbridled over the nextfew years. That said, we will be watching developments closely to ascertain whetheradjustments to our forecasts are warranted.

