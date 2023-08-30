Yesterday our shorts in NZDUSD , AUDUSD & EURUSD were triggered as the dollar tumbled with a JOLTS release showing job vacancies falling to levels not seen since March 2021. This caused the dollar to fall as bond yields dropped.

