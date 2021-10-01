Earnings data from AO World highlight logistical difficulties that have been evident at the petrol pump of late. Hiring has become a major issue and that could become heightened when the festive period comes around.

US markets are showing signs of stabilising after a sharp bout of losses yesterday. Nonetheless, with European markets on the back foot, there are significant fears that this pause is simply a bout of profit taking before the weekend. In a week dominated by high volatility, the declines seen across equity markets represent heightened fears over how rising inflation could raise pressure on central banks to withdraw stimulus. Struggles to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill have appeared after a delay to the vote planned for yesterday. Positive developments for personal spending, consumer sentiment, and the manufacturing PMI do little to help sentiment, with good news often seen as a fresh cause for hawkishness at the Fed.

Driver shortages have become big news of late, with petrol stations struggling to obtain enough supply to match rising demand. However, it is also increasingly a problem for businesses, and could become a significant hinderance on growth as we head towards the critical festive period. This week has seen Boohoo and AO World cite logistical issues as a cause of concern, and with material prices on the rise it is clear that many retailers will expect further bumps in the road. While online-focused retailers were typically the pandemic outperformers in the sector, we have seen the likes of Dixons Carphone and Dunelm joining AO World in the red as costs and logistical difficulties mount. Elsewhere, JD Weatherspoon have been hit hard today as losses mount. Unfortunately, we are once again seeing labour difficulties mount, with the pub chain finding it tough to hire enough staff in staycation locations. With Sainsbury’s already embarking on a winter hiring drive, it is clear that employees are the latest commodity that will become increasingly expensive going forward. From a market perspective, the prospect of higher wages, materials, and logical costs highlight the likeliness that central banks may have to tighten sooner rather than later. With eurozone inflation hitting a 13-year high of 3.4%, we are seeing precious few signs that this rise is transitory or fleeting in nature.