Euro area GDP grew by 0.7% q/q in Q2, beating expectations. While growth stagnated in Germany; Italy, Spain and France benefitted from a rebound in tourism and stronger services activity. However, business and consumer surveys suggest the economy had a disappointing start into Q3. A further decline in new orders, increasing inventories and gloomier business expectations all suggest a growth contraction lies ahead. The boost to demand from reopening has faded and services growth is stagnating, as consumers adopt more cautious spending patterns amid rising worries about an energy crisis. With the ECB raising its interest rates for the first time in a decade, higher borrowing costs are further weighing on confidence and demand. A bright spot remain first signs of relief in global inflationary pressures, with a fall in commodity prices like oil, metals and some foodstuff items, while freight rates have continued to fall in step with improvements in supply chains as China has reopened.

An immediate European gas crisis has been averted, after Russia restarted gas supplies through the North Stream 1 pipeline after the maintenance period. However, flows remain at only 20% of capacity and the risk of cut-offs still lingers in the background (see also Research - A full-on gas crunch would bring Europe to its knees, 20 July). To prepare for such a scenario, EU countries agreed to cut gas consumption by 15% until next spring, but many loopholes make effectiveness questionable. Especially Germany’s economy is in for challenging times and until Europe’s energy crisis is resolved, Germany is unlikely to return as the euro area’s economic powerhouse anytime soon. We have revised down our growth outlook, while expecting inflation pressures to linger for longer due to higher energy prices (read more in Research Germany – Zeitenwende, 25 July).

Amid rising inflation risks as HICP and core inflation reached yet another new record high in July, ECB surprised markets with a 50bp rate hike in July, while also complementing its normalisation process with a new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) to limit unwarranted tightening of financial conditions in some countries. While ECB is still guiding for ‘further policy rate normalisation’ ahead, the size and pace of future rate hikes will depend on how the economic and inflation outlook develop. We still expect ECB to hike by another 50bp in September and 25bp in both October and December, bringing the deposit rate to 1%, but risks remain for fewer hikes in light of the rising recession risks (see also ECB Review, 21 July).

Italy has been plunged into a new government crisis, after three of the four biggest parties of Mario Draghi’s unity government (Five Star Movement, League and Forza Italia) withdrew their support. Early elections will now be held on 25 September and based on current polling, a centre-right coalition led by Brothers of Italy might be the most likely outcome. The political crisis also has negative repercussions on Italy’s longterm growth prospects, as structural reform implementation will likely slow down. We doubt that ECB will cap Italian spread widening with the TPI if it ultimately reflects dimming growth prospects and rising fiscal vulnerabilities, especially if the political situation should turn more EU hostile (read more in Flash comment - Italy is falling back into old habits, 20 July).

