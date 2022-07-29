Euro area GDP grew by 0.7% q/q in Q2, beating expectations. While growth stagnated in Germany; Italy, Spain and France benefitted from a rebound in tourism and stronger services activity. However, business and consumer surveys suggest the economy had a disappointing start into Q3. A further decline in new orders, increasing inventories and gloomier business expectations all suggest a growth contraction lies ahead. The boost to demand from reopening has faded and services growth is stagnating, as consumers adopt more cautious spending patterns amid rising worries about an energy crisis. With the ECB raising its interest rates for the first time in a decade, higher borrowing costs are further weighing on confidence and demand. A bright spot remain first signs of relief in global inflationary pressures, with a fall in commodity prices like oil, metals and some foodstuff items, while freight rates have continued to fall in step with improvements in supply chains as China has reopened.
An immediate European gas crisis has been averted, after Russia restarted gas supplies through the North Stream 1 pipeline after the maintenance period. However, flows remain at only 20% of capacity and the risk of cut-offs still lingers in the background (see also Research - A full-on gas crunch would bring Europe to its knees, 20 July). To prepare for such a scenario, EU countries agreed to cut gas consumption by 15% until next spring, but many loopholes make effectiveness questionable. Especially Germany’s economy is in for challenging times and until Europe’s energy crisis is resolved, Germany is unlikely to return as the euro area’s economic powerhouse anytime soon. We have revised down our growth outlook, while expecting inflation pressures to linger for longer due to higher energy prices (read more in Research Germany – Zeitenwende, 25 July).
Amid rising inflation risks as HICP and core inflation reached yet another new record high in July, ECB surprised markets with a 50bp rate hike in July, while also complementing its normalisation process with a new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) to limit unwarranted tightening of financial conditions in some countries. While ECB is still guiding for ‘further policy rate normalisation’ ahead, the size and pace of future rate hikes will depend on how the economic and inflation outlook develop. We still expect ECB to hike by another 50bp in September and 25bp in both October and December, bringing the deposit rate to 1%, but risks remain for fewer hikes in light of the rising recession risks (see also ECB Review, 21 July).
Italy has been plunged into a new government crisis, after three of the four biggest parties of Mario Draghi’s unity government (Five Star Movement, League and Forza Italia) withdrew their support. Early elections will now be held on 25 September and based on current polling, a centre-right coalition led by Brothers of Italy might be the most likely outcome. The political crisis also has negative repercussions on Italy’s longterm growth prospects, as structural reform implementation will likely slow down. We doubt that ECB will cap Italian spread widening with the TPI if it ultimately reflects dimming growth prospects and rising fiscal vulnerabilities, especially if the political situation should turn more EU hostile (read more in Flash comment - Italy is falling back into old habits, 20 July).
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!