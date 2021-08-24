Andria Pichidi Andria Pichidi
HotForex

Highlights this week: FOMC is likely to delay any QE tapering announcement

ANALYSIS |

Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.

Gold News

Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout

Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout

Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency. 

Read more

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue? 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures