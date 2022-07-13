Markets are on tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data which will hold great sway over the Fed’s rate-hike plans. Fed Funds futures currently show that markets have almost fully priced in a 75-basis point hike by the FOMC later this month, with another 100 basis points of rate rises set to follow before 2022 draws to a close.
A fresh four-decade high for the CPI headline print, along with more signs of unabating inflationary pressures, may well force the Fed to punch harder and faster in its battle against runaway consumer prices. Increased bets for more incoming jumbo-sized Fed rate hikes this year would pave the way for the already-rampant US dollar to go from strength to strength. The benchmark DXY may be given fresh impetus to move closer to the psychologically important 109 mark, a level last seen in 2002.
Risk appetite will likely be left on wobbly legs in the interim, amid heightened concerns that the Fed’s ultra-aggressive policy stance could ultimately lead to a recession. On the flip side, a noticeable peaking in price pressures will soothe risk assets if it leads to a less aggressive policy path by the FOMC.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.1950 on upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1900, finding fresh demand following a big beat on the UK GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.5% in May vs. 0% expected. The UK political uncertainty could limit cable's upside. The USD bulls take a breather ahead of US inflation.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!