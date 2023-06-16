Share:

Markets

U.S. equities were stronger Thursday, with the S&P up 1.2%, the sixth consecutive gain and leaving the index at its highest level this year. US10yr yields are down 7bps to 3.72%, 2yrs down 5bps to 4.64% after the US jobless missed expectations.

While the sum of the U.S. economic numbers overnight was mixed and did little to provide absolute clarity on the outlook for interest rates, the real story was the jobless claims number which continued to tick higher, suggesting a softening job market and a less hawkish Fed. Hence it took under 24 hours for traders to accord more weight to economic data, where jobs and inflation trends should provide the definitive steer to July's FOMC meeting rather than the Fed guidance.

All sectors in the S&P 500 are trading higher with gains across Defensives and Cyclicals -- a slight departure from the YTD rally led only by a handful of mega-cap tech. So the hawkish Fed outcome Wednesday could add some risk appetite as it lends credence to the view that recession risk from events like the banking sector's stress has lessened.

China

It seems China's policymakers have had enough and are unwilling to sit idle and watch consumer sentiment crumble. The leadership is planning major steps to revive the country's flagging economy, including the possibility of billions of dollars in new infrastructure spending and looser rules to encourage property investors to buy more homes.

This big-time stimulus is geared to stabilize expectations, bring the post-Covid recovery back on track, and build the case for market-based interest rates and the CNY exchange rate to bottom out. At the same time, China's risk market should flourish as the deflationary haze lifts.

Forex

ECB hiked 25bps to 3.5%, as expected but surprised dovish expectation as the overall presser tone was over the top hawkish. And the EURUSD surged after ECB President Lagarde signalled another hike as "very likely" in July. The market’s overall take was that the EBC is making a big departure from living under the Fed's shadow.

However, the surge in Nat Gas prices will complicate the challenge for the ECB to tame inflation when activity data wanes.

Energy

Natural gas prices rose sharply on Thursday, with U.S. futures rising about 9% to the highest level in over three weeks, while European prices at the Title Transfer Facility ( TTF) gained about 7.5% to the highest point since April after reports hit that the Dutch government will shutter Groningen field on October 1 due to ecological concerns.

Oil prices gained about 3% to a one-week high overnight as traders anticipate a fiscal deluge in China. Further timely news came from Mainlands refinery data as throughput ticked 15 % higher as refiners returned units online from planned maintenance and independent refiners processed cheap imports. And to a degree, the surge in U.S. nat gas futures lifted the entire energy complex.