It’s official: Central banks across the world are behind the curve on battling inflation and no matter what actions they take now, it will be nowhere enough to quell rising inflationary pressures.
March has been a monumental month for monetary policy as governments and central bankers across the world ramp up the fight against rapidly surging inflation while acknowledging that inflationary pressures could persist for years, driven in part by the crisis in Ukraine.
Just a few months ago, 2022 looked set be the year of global recovery, with the U.S, China and Europe returning to pre-pandemic levels of growth. However, the world is now in a completely different place from what it was just a month ago.
The current fundamental backdrop, combined with the largest war on European soil for almost 80 years, economic impact of sanctions on Russia and the return of Coronavirus to China – once again threatens global supply chains, enviably fueling inflation expectations to rise further.
This ultimately presents huge bullish tailwinds for the entire Commodities sector and boosts demand as traders pivot into assets that are known to be reliable hedges against risk, inflation and economic shock.
Already within the first quarter of 2022 – a total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains.
And that leads me onto Gold, which right now is hovering around the $1,920 level.
Interestingly, that’s the same level Gold was at near the start of March. But also the same level Gold was at two years ago in March 2020 – just before prices surged to new all-time highs.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines below 1.3250 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and fell below 1.3250. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1000 as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.1050 earlier in the day with the dollar holding its ground amid the souring market mood. With US stock index futures trading in the red, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains above 98.50.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.