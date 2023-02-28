Share:

Notes/Observations

- Equities and futures move lower, bond yields higher as French and Spanish flash CPI hotter than expected. USD gets additional tailwind following its rise on Fri from US PCE deflator. Data reinforces recent rhetoric of stubborn inflation, pushing Central Bank rate expectations higher and holding for longer. Underlying concerns of replicating 1970’s entrenched inflation if Central Banks fail to get ahead.

- UK politics moves on from the Northern Ireland deal itself, to DUP’s acceptance of the new trade terms? Mixed response so far with hints PM Sunak could pass the deal regardless of DUP reaction.

- Unconfirmed murmurings of new heavy Russian offensive heading for Ukraine. Potentially linked, Russian airspace over St Petersburg closed temporarily due to ‘unidentified object’, now has been reopened.

- Asia closed mostly higher with NZX50 outperforming at +0.9%. EU indices are lower by 0.1-0.4%. US futures are -0.1%. Gold -0.4%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.8%, WTI +1.0%, TTF +2.6%; Crypto: BTC -0.5%, ETH -1.0%.

Asia

- Japan Jan Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: -4.6% v -2.9%e; Y/Y:-2.3% v -0.7%e.

- Japan Jan Retail Sales M/M: 1.9% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 4.1%e.

- Australia Jan Retail Sales M/M: 1.9% v 1.5%e.

- BOJ Deputy Gov Nominees Uchida & Himino testified in Diet and both reiterated need to continue monetary easing.

- BOJ Dep Gov Wakatabe noted that its inflation target had not been achieved. Central banks must stay alert against the potential dangers of secular stagnation and low inflation as price rises were driven by cost-push factors did not last long.

Europe

- ECB's Vujcic (Croatia) stated that it was about to get into restrictive territory on rates. Markets are correct to price in 50bps move for the March meeting.

- UK PM Sunak announced a new Windsor framework for Northern Ireland Protocol, agreement delivered smooth free flowing trade with UK. Confirmed deal delivered green lane and red lane trade routes. Only EU law that would apply in Northern Ireland would be the minimum necessary to avoid a hard border.

- EU Commission President Von der leyen added that ECJ will have final say on EU law and single market issues.

- Northern Ireland DUP leader Donaldson stated that it would assess proposed arrangements against its seven tests.

- Tory Brexit hardliners said to be considering its response to Sunak's NI deal.

- UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFF) noted that Chancellor Hunt might have £30B windfall in March budget, but this would be too short-lived to fund permanent tax cuts or public-sector pay rises.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.44% at 460.54, FTSE -0.53% at 7,893.21, DAX -0.19% at 15,352.95, CAC-40 -0.54% at 7,892.52, IBEX-35 +0.56% at 9,366.52, FTSE MIB -0.08% at 27,422.00, SMI -0.32% at 11,184.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.14%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board but moderated the loses through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include energy and financials; sectors leading the way to the downside are real estate and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector supported as crude prices moved higher overnight; abrdn to divest its discretionary fund management unit to LGT; focus on upcoming interest rate decision from Hungary, and US trade balance; earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session include Clear Channel Outdoor, Target, AutoZone and Sempra.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ocado [OCDO.UK] -9.0% (reports FY22; Kantar data), Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] -2.0% (reports Q4).

- Energy: Red Electrica [REE.ES] +1.0% (reports Q4).

- Financials: Banco Santander [SAN.ES] +2.0% (announces new €921M share buyback and increases shareholder payout policy), Credit Suisse Group [CSGN.CH] -2.0% (Swiss regulator FINMA closes Greensill-related procedures), Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena [BMPS.IT] -8.5% (placement).

- Healthcare: AB Science [AB.FR] +9.0% (Alzheimer’s drug data), Bayer [BAYN.DE] -4.0% (reports Q4).

- Industrials: Aixtron [AIXA.DE] +12.0% (reports Q4), Adecco Group [ADEN.CH] -2.5% (earnings), Croda International [CRDA.UK] -4.0% (reports FY22), Acciona [ANA.ES] -5.0% (reports FY22), Nel [NEL.NO] -1.5% (reports Q4).

Speakers

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) stated that the case for 50bos rate hike in March was solid; Rate hikes to end when clear inflation was heading to target. Rate plateau should be held for some time.

- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) reiterated view that EU would probably avoid serious recession.

- UK PM Sunak stated that he was confident NI deal addressed concerns of Northern Ireland parties. Saw a small and limited role for EU law in Northern Ireland.

- Thailand Central Bank stated that the economic activity continued to recover in Jan. Exports might contract again in Feb. Reiterated stance to take action on FX if excessive volatility occurs.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the US should stop 'salami slicing' on Taiwan question; there would be real consequences if US continued down this path.

Currencies/fixed income

- EU bond yields move higher as various Feb inflation data in region comes in ‘hotter.’

- Theme of central banks needing to raise rates higher for longer continued to find traction.

- EUR/USD moved higher to test the 1.0620 area as market raised their expectations for the ECB peak rate to 4.00.

- GBP/USD at 1.2085 as markets evaluate the UK and EU agreement to overhaul post-Brexit Northern Ireland trading arrangements.

- USD/JPY staying above the 136.50 area as BOJ Dep Gov nominees reiterate pledge of keeping the ultra-loose monetary policy.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: 11.1% v 11.1% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 9.6% v 8.6%e; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 8.4% v 7.5%e.

- (FI) Finland Q4 GDP Q/Q: -0.6% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.0% v 1.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan Preliminary Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -4.0% v -6.1% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan Import Price Index M/M: -1.2% v -1.5%e; Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.3%e.

- (FI) Finland Dec Final Trade Balance: -€0.5B v -€0.7B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Q4 GDP Q/Q: -0.9% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: -0.9% v +0.1%e.

- (SE) Sweden Jan PPI M/M: -5.2% v +2.1% prior; Y/Y: 11.8% v 18.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Trade Balance (SEK): +11.1B v -2.8B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Dec Non-Manual Workers’ Wages Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 3.5% v 2.9%e.

- (DK) Denmark Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: 1.5% v 3.2% prior.

- (TH) Thailand Jan Current Account Balance: -$2.0B v +$1.2Be; Overall Balance of Payments (BOP): $B v $3.5B prior; Trade Account Balance: -$2.7B v +$1.0B prior; Exports Y/Y: -3.4 % v -12.9% prior; Imports Y/Y: +9.1% v -10.5% prior.

- (FR) France Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim.

- (FR) France Feb Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.1%e.

- (FR) France Feb Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.0% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.1%e.

- (FR) France Jan PPI M/M: 2.7% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 17.9% v 20.5% prior.

- (FR) France Jan Consumer Spending M/M: 1.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: -3.7% v -4.6%e.

- (ES) Spain Feb Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 6.1% v 5.8%e.

- (ES) Spain Feb Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.0% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 6.1% v 5.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 7.7% v 7.5% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.8%e.

- (CH) Swiss Feb KOF Leading Indicator: 100.0 v 98.0e.

- (AT) Austria Jan PPI M/M: 3.3% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 14.2% v 13.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan PPI Industrial M/M: 5.8% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 19.0% v 14.6%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jan Budget Balance (HKD): 61.0B v 87.1B prior.

- (ES) Spain Dec Current Account: €1.7B v €5.6B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Q4 GDP Q/Q: 2.2% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.1% v 7.5% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Jan Final Trade Balance (ISK): -14.6B v -15.0B prelim.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) Mar Daily FX Purchases (NOK): 1.7B v 1.9B prior.

- (PL) Poland Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -2.4% v -2.4% prelim; Y/Y: 2.0% v 2.0% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Jan M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.3% v 5.6% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q4 Unemployment: 32.7% v 32.6%e.

- (BE) Belgium Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.4% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Dec Industrial Sales M/M: 0.7% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 14.9% v 11.4% prior.

- (GR) Greece Dec Retail Sales Value Y/Y: -1.2% v +1.1% prior; Volume Y/Y: 8.8% v 12.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR20.0T vs. IDR23.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €2.49B €1.5-2.5B in 0% Jan 2038 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: 2.992% v 0.118% prior (Nov 9th 2021).

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2030, 2032 and 2035 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €6.0B in Mar 2025 Schatz.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €1.0-2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO) .

- 05:30 (IN) India Jan Fiscal Deficit (INR): No est v 148.2M prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.5% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.2%e v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.1% prelim.

- 06.00 (PT) Portugal Feb Preliminary CPI M/M: No est v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.4% prior.

- 06:00(PT) Portugal Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior.

- 06:30(IN) India Jan Eight Infrastructure (key) Industries: No est v 7.4% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Trade Balance (ZAR): -7.5Be v +5.4B prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): -65.0Be v +45.0B prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec National Unemployment Rate: 8.0%e v 8.1% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Q4 GDP Y/Y: 4.7%e v 6.3% prior; GVA Y/Y: 4.6%e v 5.6% prior; 2023 GDP Annual Estimate Y/Y: 6.9%e.

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Jan Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -3.9%e v -4.1% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.2%e v -1.0% prior; Copper Production: No est v 498.0K prior.

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: -10.2%e v -11.1% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v -8.3% prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jan Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): +46.8Be v -70.8B prior; Primary Budget Balance: +90.0Be v -11.8B prior; Net Debt to GDP Ratio: No est v 57.5% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 13.00%.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:01 (AU) Australia Feb CoreLogic House Price Index M/M: No est v -1.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$91.0Bet v -$89.7B prior (revised from -$90.3B).

- 08:30 (US) Jan Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: 0.1%e v 0.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec GDP M/M: 0.0%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.7%e v 2.8% prior; Quarterly GDP Annualized: 1.6%e v 2.9% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (US) Dec FHFA House Price Index M/M: -0.2%e v -0.1% prior; Q/Q: No est v 0.1% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Dec S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-City) M/M: -0.40%e v -0.54% prior; Y/Y: 4.75%e v 6.77% prior; House Price Index (overall) Y/Y: No est v 7.69% prior.

- 09:45 (US) Feb Chicago Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI): 45.5e v 44.3 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: -5e v -11 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Consumer Confidence: 108.5e v 107.1 prior.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Net Outstanding Loans (MXN): No est v 5.47T prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Jan National Unemployment Rate: No est v 10.3% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: 14.1%e v 10.8% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Feb Dallas Fed Jan Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey: General Business Activity: No est v -15.0 prior.

- 11:00 (NZ) New Zealand Feb CoreLogic House Prices Y/Y: No est v -7.2% prior.

- 12:30 (BR) Brazil Jan Total Federal Debt (BRL): No est v 5.951T prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Building Permits M/M: No est v -7.2% prior.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Feb Final Manufacturing PMI: No est v 50.1 prelim.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Trade Balance: -$6.0Be v -$12.7B prior; Exports Y/Y: -8.8%e v -16.6% prior; Imports Y/Y: +4.1%e v -2.6% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Feb BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Jan CPI Y/Y: 8.1%e v 8.4% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.8%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 2.7%e v 5.9% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Feb Final Manufacturing PMI: No est v 47.4 prelim.

- 19:30 (TW) Taiwan Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 44.3 prior.

- 19:30 (ID) Indonesia Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.3 prior.

- 19:30 (PH) Philippines Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 53.5 prior.

- 19:30 (MY) Malaysia Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 46.5 prior.

- 19:30 (TH) Thailand Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 54.5 prior.

- 19:30 (VN) Vietnam Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.4 prior.

- 20:00 (CN) China Feb Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): 50.7e v 50.1 prior; Non-manufacturing PMI: 54.9e v 54.4 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 52.9 prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 50.1 prior.

- 20:45 (CN) China Feb Caixin PMI Manufacturing: 50.8e v 49.2 prior.