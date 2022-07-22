The European Central Bank (ECB) rose its three policy rates by 50bp at yesterday’s monetary policy meeting, versus 25bp expected by analysts. One of the major highlights of yesterday’s ECB decision was the anti-fragmentation tool, TPI, transmission protection instrument. The name is fancy but what it could do to help the ECB is unsure for now, as the eligibility to the TPI sounds complicated - so complicated in fact that during her press conference yesterday, Christine Lagarde repeated ‘no, no it’s not that complicated’ several times when she answered questions.
With the ECB shifting to rate-tightening phase, we have no more than Switzerland and Japan left in the negative rate territory. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) already surprised the market with a 50bp hike in its last meeting and pledged to do more, but the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its policy unchanged yesterday, and said it has ‘absolutely no plan’ to raise the interest rates.
The US dollar was softer yesterday, and the barrel of American crude slipped again below the $100 mark.
US stocks gained, but Microsoft announced it will slow hiring in its security software unit and Azure cloud business in the foreseeable future. 7-Eleven also said it will cut around 880 jobs, and Snap announced it will slow its rate of hiring ‘substantially’, as well.
Plus, Snap’s share price dived more than 26% in the afterhours trading after the company missed estimates on a major slowdown in the ad industry due to economic jitters. The Snap results came as a warning for other Big Tech names that rely on ad revenue. Therefore, FAANG stocks, which recovered to an almost 2-month high yesterday, may not extend gains to the weekly close as the latest Snap results could reverse appetite for at least a couple of them, including Google and Meta before the closing bell.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!