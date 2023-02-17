Share:

Notes/Observations

- Quiet session after US CPI, retail sales and PPI earlier in the week and ahead of US Presidents Day holiday on Monday. Recent data suggesting that Fed, ECB to continue hike rates beyond May.

- Rising yields weigh on risk appetite after pushing higher on back of ECB Schnabel comments which noted Euro Zone is far away from claiming victory on inflation and reiterated that 50bps hike in Mar is needed.

- UK retail sales slight beat but still notably down YoY and France Final Jan CPI unrevised as expected.

- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng underperforming at -1.3%. EU indices are -0.2% to -0.8%. US futures are -0.4% to -0.8%. Gold -1.1%, DXY +0.6%; Commodity: Brent -2.1%, WTI -2.2%, TTF -4.9%; Crypto: BTC -3.9%, ETH -1.6%.

Asia

- RBA Gov Lowe reiterated expect further rate hikes would be needed in the months ahead; To do what wais necessary to return inflation to target.

- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson stated that was evidence that inflation had peaked.

Taiwan

- US Pentagon official Michael Chase [top China official] to visit Taiwan in the coming days.

Europe

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): Our monetary policy actions are clearly tightening financial conditions, Policy will ensure inflation returns to 2%.

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece): Data point to easing inflation pressures and modest economic expansion, allowing for more optimism.

- Norway Central Bank Gov Bache stated that currency could weaken if Forex market not confident policy would be tightened when inflation riose. Higher interest rate normally leads to stronger currency, weaker imported inflation.

Americas

- Fed’s Bullard (Non-Voter) stated that would not rule anything out for next Fed meeting including supporting a 50 bps hike; Favored peak rate of 5.375% and wanted to reach it.

- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): Reiterates inflation remains the focus.

- BOC Gov Macklem stated that saw some evidence that our rate hikes were starting to slow demand and rebalance the overheated economy.

Energy

- Saudi Oil Min Abdulaziz stated that OPEC decisions were taken unanimously, it was unfair to say that Saudi Arabia is taking unilateral decisions.

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.7% at 462.1, FTSE -0.2% at 7,993, DAX -0.8% at 15,406, CAC-40 -0.7% at 7,314, IBEX-35 -0.3% at 9,298, FTSE MIB -0.5% at 27,715, SMI -0.2% at 11,175, S&P 500 Futures -0.6%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and stayed firmly in the red through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; sectors leading the way down include technology and materials; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Deere, AutoNation, Temenos and CenterPoint Energy.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Air France-KLM [AF.FR] +7.7% (reports Q4 results), Mercedes Benz MBG.DE +2.0% (results Q4 - guides FY23), Teleperformance [TEP.FR] -2.2% (results).

- Financials: Segro [SGRO.UK] +2.9% (results), Allianz [ALV.DE] -2.4% (results), NatWest [NWG.UK] -6.4% (results).

- Healthcare: Philips [PHIA.NL] -1.1% (CPAP recall), Recordati [REC.IT] -3.5% (analyst action).

- Industrials: Sika AG [SIKA.CH] +4.4% (reports FY22), Aker [AKER.NO] -2.9% (results), Gaztransport Et Technigaz [GTT.FR] -8.4% (FY results)- Materials: Imerys [NK.FR] +3.5% (results), Kingspan [KGP.UK] +7.1% (FY results).

- Technology: Novabase [NVQ.DE] +7.3% (results).

- ECB's Schnabel (Germany) stated that was far away from claiming victory on inflation; 50bps hike in March was needed. Not easy to say if policy is predictable. ECB must be measured and predictable on QT.

- Poland Central Bank official Kochalski stated that rate cuts could not be completely ruled out this year, but too early to talk about cuts at this time.

- Czech Central Bank Dep Gov Frait reiterated view that rates to stay elevated for longer.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that US could nnot ask for communication and dialogue while escalating the crisis.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD maintained a firm footing as continued strong US inflation data proving that recent hawkish Fed rhetoric appeared to be right for having rates higher for longer.

- EUR/USD at 1.0640 by mid-session. Pair unable to gain traction despite more hawkish ECB speak.

- GBP/USD at 1.1937 hittinh a 6-week low despite an improvement in UK Jan Retail Sales data.

- USD/JPY approaching 135 as higher US bnd yield aid the greenback.

Economic data

- (UK) Jan Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: +0.4% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -5.3% v -5.4%e.

- (UK) Jan Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: +0.5% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -5.1% v -5.6%e.

- (DE) Germany Jan PPI M/M: -1.0% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 17.8% v 21.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Unemployment Rate: 7.6% v 6.9% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 7.3% v 7.5%e; Trend Unemployment Rate: 7.2% v 7.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank TCMB Feb Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months:30.8 % v 30.4% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Q4 Industry Output Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.0% prior; Industry & Construction Output Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.7% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 249.6K v 242.0K tons prior.

- (FR) France Jan Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.0% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 113.86 v 113.84e.

- (FR) France Jan CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.0% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Dec House transactions Y/Y: -10.2% v 10.8% prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 10th (RUB): 16.44T v 16.35T prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Current Account: €15.9B v €12.8B prior.

- (IT) Italy Dec Current Account: €2.5B v €0.5B prior.

- (GR) Greece Dec Current Account: -€2.7B v -€3.9B prior.

- (PT) Portugal Dec Current Account: -€0.3B v -€0.5B prior.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) Q1 Expectation survey:cut 12-month ahead inflation from 4.9% to 4.3%.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR280B vs. INR280B indicated in 2027, 2033 and 2052 bonds.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR910M vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2033, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

