The US delivers service sector PMI’s today, both Markit and ISM. The ISM version was a bummer last time, down to an index reading of 55.3 in Feb from 58.7 in Jan, missing the forecast of the same 58.7. We also get factory orders.

We are starting to bend to the view that the Fed expectation of the first hike way out in 2024 is unreasonable. Even 2023 is unreasonable if the recovery proceeds as it has started–straight uphill. Before there can be a hike, there must be a taper, too. That is starting to look more likely in 2022. The CME FedWatch tool shows that a month ago, only 4% imagined a rate hike from 0-0.25% to 0.25-50%--but that number has more than tripled to 14.9%. The next step up was zero a week ago and is now 0.9%. Tiny numbers, to be sure, and Fed funds futures are a lousy predictor of real-life outcomes, but the speed of the recovery is a stunner.

If Covid is the key top factor, the world has two big problems. As the FT puts it, “Nations with fresh infections and slower vaccination face weaker recovery.” At this point that includes powerhouse Germany. “The main driver of economic success in 2021 is likely to be the ability to control the virus, according to the Brookings-FT tracking index, which forecasts that advanced economies will outperform emerging markets in growth, financial indicators and investor confidence in the coming months.” The far east counties are doing well because they locked down fast and stayed locked down--Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Emerging markets are going to fare less well because they are too poor to get vaccines. The IMF, G20 and UN are going to try to do something about that in virtual meetings this week. And a good thing, too, because the Covid virus will certainly mutate in those emerging markets and come back to the developed world–whose vaccines may not work against variants. This is the second big problem. Conquering Covid is not only humanitarian, it’s in the self-interest of the rich, too.

Short-sightedness and focus on the immediate high-frequency data can cloud traders’ outlooks. Even if the big international organizations can devise vaccinations for the emerging market and frontier countries, it will not be a market mover. Financial markets paid little or no heed to previous epidemics, like mad-cow disease in the UK or Ebola. Like those earlier events, Covid is a background factor. Commodities can rise even if emerging market equity markets and currencies falter.

He who vaccinates the most, gets the rising currency–the pound and the dollar. Doubts about the AUD persist, and sure enough, it’s pretty toppy so far today. We expect a bigger response to payrolls and 3.1 million vaccinations per day in the US today and tomorrow, an unusual delay in responsiveness. The question then becomes where is the top? Is there a top? At the height of the crisis in March last year, the dollar index hit 102.82. That’s too much because the worst of the crisis has abated. But something like 95 looks perfectly achievable.

A Note on the Jobs Report: The gain of 916,000 jobs seems simply wonderful but permanent job losses color the data a little gray. According to the calculatedriskblog.com, March saw the number of permanent job losers down but only slightly to 3.432 million from 3.497 million in February. For example, the leisure and hospitality sector added 280,000 jobs–but is still down 1 million since Feb 2020. And that 6.0% unemployment rate that seems so nice now? Watch out. The year-over-year employment gain come April will appear to positive because of the base effect–that was the month in 2020 when job losses were so sharp.

