The Turkish lira has been losing more than 1% over the last 24 hours following the release of another batch of inflation statistics which show no sign of easing and trades near 17.0.
Consumer prices rose by 5% during June, and the annual growth rate accelerated to 78.6%.
The annual producer price growth accelerated to 138.3% compared to 132.2% the month before. The development of this index indicates that there is still room for consumer inflation growth acceleration as manufacturers still have room to pass on increased costs to final prices. Judging by the increasing monthly rate of consumer price increases, manufacturers are accelerating this cost pass-through, but they are not there yet.
Last month’s end, we saw the Turkish lira gain protection on a pullback near the December highs, when the USDTRY fell to 16 from 17.40. However, this corrective pullback was short-lived and failed to change the trend. The USDTRY has stayed above below the 50-day moving average.
Rising inflation and a central bank constrained by Erdogan do not make the recent jump in the lira sustainable. Instead, it will only inflame the currency market speculators, who will quickly return it to the recent highs near 17.40.
The highest gap between inflation and the key rate (now at 14%) amongst the world’s biggest economies continues to pressure the Turkish currency. Therefore, an even deeper depreciation is possible soon, which can only be stopped by an even greater restriction of capital controls or central bank interventions.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!