It’s Joe Biden against the oil bulls, and oil bulls seem to be gaining the upper hand as oil prices rebounded the day Joe Biden announced to release not 35 but 50 million barrels from the US strategic reserves.

Such news doesn’t necessarily scare OPEC, but it probably frustrates them. The expectation is that they will hit back at their meeting next week, and their decision will have an impact longer than a couple of days or weeks. This is probably why we are seeing the oil bulls coming back to the market.

Overall, the market sentiment is mixed. Nasdaq is down from an all-time high, as the US short term yields continue pushing higher. The bond traders have been cutting their projections on US inflation as they expect the new Fed Chair Jerome Powell to move aggressively to slow rising consumer prices.

In other macro news, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rose its policy rate by another 25bp to 0.75% at today’s meeting as expected, and the lira further got hammered by prospects of lower interest rates.

In Europe, yesterday’s PMI figures showed price pressures continued to rise for business, but the market continues pricing in a dovish ECB. At this point, I am wondering whether the dovishness in the euro is overdone, as Christine Lagarde will likely start facing some opposition to her ultra-dovish stance if inflation in the Eurozone doesn’t ease magically in the coming months. And magic is not something the Germans rely on.