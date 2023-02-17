Share:

Regardless of whether 2023 ushers in a period of stagflation or even a recession, there is no denying that the current macroeconomic backdrop is creating a perfect sweet spot for Commodities.

Following a great run for the Fed in their fight against inflation, the January Producer Price Index report showed progress on inflation is moving much slower than policy makers are leading the markets to believe through their new “disinflationary” narrative.

Producer Prices Inflation in the U.S rose more than expected in January, reinforcing concerns about the stickiness of inflation.

As traders know – the Producer Price Index, which is regarded as a leading indicator of where Consumer Price Inflation is headed in several months’ time, rose 0.7% last month from December. That surpassed expectations for a 0.4% increase.

On an annual basis, the PPI, which tracks prices paid to producers for goods and services, was up 6% from a year ago. That marked a moderation from 6.5% in December, but came in well above market forecasts for 5.4%.

Its generally well know that PPI increases translate into CPI gains with a lag as producers pass their costs – both in terms of raw materials and in transportation of goods to market – on to consumers.

Elsewhere earlier this month, Non-Farm Payrolls data showed, the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January – more than twice the expectations and well above December’s gain of 260,000. While, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969 and average hourly earnings grew at a steady clip.

While is great news for workers, its bad news for the Fed, as a red-hot job market with accelerating wage growth – inevitably boosts inflationary pressures in the economy. Combine that with persistent and stickier Producer Price and Consumer Price Inflation data – and you can't help but questions the Fed’s new disinflationary narrative.

To give the Fed some credit – getting inflation down from 9% to 6%, shows the easy battle against price pressures have been won. But getting inflation from its current level down to the Fed’s 2% target will likely prove to be the central banks biggest and hardest challenge yet. Which means stubbornly “Sticky Inflation” will remain one of the biggest macro themes driving the markets throughout 2023.

If history is anything to go by, then the one thing that we do know for certain is both scenarios, whether that’s Stagflation or a Recession, ultimately present an extremely lucrative backdrop for commodity prices ahead.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: