As we come to the end of the 2nd quarter and head into the 2nd half of 2023 – a brewing global debt crisis, stickier-than-expected inflation and recession risk are now emerging as the three biggest macro themes driving the Commodity markets.
There is no denying that the previous quarter was monumental for monetary policy as central bankers across the world ramped up their fight against stubbornly high inflation, while acknowledging that inflationary pressures could persist for years.
That hawkish message was relayed loud and clear at the European Central Bank’s Annual Forum – where a host of heavy hitters from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and ECB signalled that more aggressive action will be needed to bring inflation down towards their 2% target.
The rising cost of living as a result of rampant inflation, is a truly global phenomenon.
Data shows that every economy around the world right now, is fighting significant price growth due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply-chain disruptions, unprecedented monetary stimulus measures, Russia's on-going war in Ukraine and of course a return of the global energy crisis, which has flared up again after European Natural Gas prices racked up a triple digit gain in June – sending prices skyrocketing to levels not seen since last summer.
Not a single Central Bank policymaker at the ECB's Annual Forum expects inflation to fall back to their 2% target in the next 12-24 months – cementing the case for multiple interest rate hikes – at consecutive policy meetings in July and September – potentially all the way through till December.
According to Fed Chair Jerome Powell “although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough”.
However, there’s a problem! Conclusive evidence shows that current economic and financial market conditions cannot handle anymore rate hikes.
The further we go into restrictive territory, the more likely it becomes that we begin to see black swan events – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past three months.
Those hikes have also pushed mortgage rates up by more than double. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level since 2008. While many overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are beginning to display all the obvious tell-tale signs that the bubble is about to burst.
As savvy traders know, interest rate hikes are typically bearish for Commodities at the beginning of the tightening cycle. However once the cycle is near the middle or closer to the end – the trend inverses as market and macroeconomic conditions begin to dramatically shift – just like they are right now.
All in all, whatever scenario unfolds from here, whether that’s persistent Inflation, a recession or global financial crisis, each and every one of these bullish macro tailwinds presents an extremely lucrative backdrop for Commodity prices ahead.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
