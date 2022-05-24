There's been much debate about the gold price. With all that's happening in the world, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation and macro uncertainty, one would think that gold's safe-haven status would kick in.

Of course, the gold price has ticked higher year to date, but it's also had a bumpy road, spiking in early March and then shifting lower since then. However, the yellow metal has not had the runaway effect it might have previously had during times such as these.

So what's driving the gold price? There are so many factors impacting the yellow metal right now that it's easy to see where gold bugs might be getting confused.

Is gold still a safe haven?

First, there's been debate about whether gold's safe-haven status is still intact. A little over a year ago, BlackRock said the yellow metal was "failing as an equity hedge." At that time, the gold price was down 9% for the first two months of the year, and gold futures had plunged from a settlement high of over $2,000 an ounce on August 6, 2020 to $1,678 on March 8, 2021.

Gold began a positive correlation with equities in September 2020, rising 0.2% for every increase of one percentage point in the S&P 500. The yellow metal's correlation with tech stocks was even stronger, as its price rose 0.5% for every percentage point increase. BlackRock also said gold no longer offered adequate protection against inflation, describing its inflation hedge as "somewhat exaggerated."

However, Schroders fund manager James Luke opined about two months ago that gold's declines in late 2020 and 2021 were primarily due to anticipation of normalizing monetary and fiscal policies founding the pandemic. He thinks gold will perform well this year and sees the yellow metal as being on its way to becoming the "TINA" (there is no alternative) safe-haven asset in the coming years.

Luke noted that demand for gold was climbing even before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. He pointed out that gold prices were resilient in January and early February even though real interest rates were rising in the U.S. This scenario would typically weigh on the yellow metal. Luke sees significant potential for stagflation and an extended period of financial repression with negative real rates.

Gold versus U.S. stocks and the dollar

Since the Schroders fund manager wrote, much has happened in the world of gold prices. Stocks rose on Monday alongside the gold price, backing a continuation of BlackRock's argument of a positive correlation between the precious metals and equities.

President Joe Biden said he was considering cutting the trade tariffs on China and asking OPEC members to boost their oil output. However, stocks were lower on Tuesday against a rising gold price, demonstrating that things aren't so easy.

Over the last five days, the S&P 500 is down by about 3%, with about 1% of that decline occurring on Tuesday. Clearly, the number of factors impacting the gold price right now is confusing matters, making it challenging to identify trends in the market.

Additionally, we should point out that gold has been a particularly good safe haven for investors who don't trade in U.S. dollars. The yellow metal is up significantly year to date in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. For example, while gold was essentially flat in dollars earlier this month after erasing almost all of its first-quarter return of 7.5%, it has returned about 10% in euros, 13% in the yen and 11% in pounds.

Relief could be coming to dollar-denominated investors too. On Monday, the U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level in a month at 102.15, a more than 2% decline from its 20-year high two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the index fell further to 101.77. Meanwhile, the gold price rose, although it may seem incapable of breaking through the $1,870 an ounce level, at least for now.

Technicals

Gold has seen some strong support at around $1,815 an ounce, but the trend has shifted toward bullishness as the yellow metal has crossed its 200-day moving average. As long as the dollar index keeps falling, it should be good for gold, although investors will also be watching bond yields, as U.S. yields have also been retreating.

If gold maintains the momentum developed this week, it could repeatedly test its resistance level at around $1,870 to $1,880 an ounce. Any break above those levels would be a bullish indicator of further upward momentum. A rise to above $1,900 an ounce would be even more bullish for the yellow metal.

So what does all this mean for the gold price?

The bottom line for gold right now is that it's impossible to look at one or even two factors to gauge where the price will go. For example, gold doesn't always negatively correlate with the dollar or stocks.

While these correlations have shifted to positive off and on over the last year or so, history reveals other periods when this has happened. The World Gold Council shared an illustration of why we can't just look at a simple model based on two variables to see where the gold price should be. For example, a model based on the direction of the dollar and real rates pointed to a gold price that's more than 20% lower than where it now stands.

There is also the issue of interest rates. Typically, rising interest rates are negative for gold because it doesn't yield interest, so higher rates mean increased yields on other assets that pay dividends for holding them.

Final thoughts

However, it's looking more and more like stagflation, and potentially, even a recession could be on the horizon. Gold often does well during periods of runaway inflation, especially when it's paired with a slowing economy. During the last stagflationary period in the late 1970s and early 1980s, gold prices skyrocketed due to the growing gap between inflation and economic growth.

The yellow metal increased eightfold between 1976 and 1980, rising from around $100 to $800 an ounce. Meanwhile, the spread between the annual inflation rate and yearly GDP growth exceeded a double-digit rate.

It's looking like gold could outperform for the foreseeable future, but with so many factors impacting its price, the road ahead is likely to be bumpy. Investors may want to watch gold's support and resistance levels for clues about when a bullish trend is likely to break out.