EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.0700 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0700 in early Europe after a downward revision to Germany's Q1 GDP. The pair also remains weighed down by the US debt-ceiling uncertainty-led cautious market mood, which buoys the safe-haven US Dollar. ECB-speak and US data eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2350 despite firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD has shown some recovery after printing a fresh six-week low at 1.2332 in the early European session. The Cable is rebounding despite broad US Dollar strength amid a risk-aversion theme due to the pending US debt-ceiling raise.
Gold tests lower range limit around mid-1,900s on rising US debt uncertainties
Gold struggles for clear directions as bulls and bears jostle around a short-term key support line nearing $1,955 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed signals surrounding the US debt limit extension talks and the US Fed.
Institutional investors in the US continue to pull out of Bitcoin, unlike Canada
Even though Bitcoin price has rallied considerably since March, investors’ interest in the cryptocurrency has been consistently declining. This seems to be extending to one of the crypto market's biggest investors - the institutions.
US default likely, ramifications for years to come
The United States may be unable to save itself from default. Nor from an on-going rolling crisis. The USA is a very different political animal to what it was 10 years ago, far more polarised and generally aggressive.