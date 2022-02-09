As goes January, so goes the year. Find out how to interpret the January Barometer to predict the price of S&P 500 in combination of Wyckoff trading context in the video below.

Market volatility is expected to remain high on both sides. Oil related stocks still outperform while riding the strength in crude oil, there is likely upside continuation ahead after a consolidation or a pullback.