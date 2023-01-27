Gold
Gold prices are on track to post some losses this week, and this is mainly because of two reasons. Firstly, this week, we have seen strong US economic data which indicates that the US economy is faring much better than many anticipated. Secondly, we have also seen some life coming back for the dollar index which is off its lows. Although, traders do believe that the current weakness in the gold price is very much temporary as the Fed is more than likely to slow down the pace of the interest rate hike. In addition to this, technical analysis shows that the shinning metal's price is trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day SMA on the daily time frame which shows that bulls are in full control of the price action. The 50-day SMA is also trading above the 100-day SMA, which is another sign of confidence that the current trend could pick up more steam.
Oil
Brent and Crude Oil prices are trading pretty much where they started the week. The important thing to note here is that the price is off its lows of the week and the focus now is on one important factor, the OPEC meeting taking place next week. It is anticipated that the cartel will not change its supply next week but rumours have already started to flow giving mixed signals.
On the technical side, there is no doubt that both Crude and Brent Oil prices are moving away from there over the oversold region. The RSI is approaching near the oversold area, and this means that we may see some buyers coming back into the market. Crude oil price is flirting with the 100-day SMA on the daily time frame and if the price breaks above this level, we are likely to see more bulls coming to the market.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
