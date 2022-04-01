The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met in mid-March and decided to raise its key interest rate for the first time since 2018. In its accompanying quarterly Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the consensus forecast from committee members was that it would continue raising its Fed Funds rate up to around 2% by the end of this year (from the current level of 0.5%) and to just shy of 3% by the end of 2023. This marked a significant hawkish shift from December’s SEP where the expected fed funds rate for 2022 and 2023 were 0.9% and 1.6% respectively. But the following week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded even more hawkish. He cited rising inflation and a strong labour market as reasons why the US central bank could be much more aggressive when it came to hiking rates. He also raised the possibility of hiking rates by 50 basis points in one go rather than the usual 25, should the economic data warrant such a move. The Bank of England is also on manoeuvres, having raised its key Bank Rate three times since the end of last year.

Savers may take some encouragement from the likelihood of higher interest rates. But with inflation coming in around 8% and 6.2% year-on-year for the US and UK respectively, it could take years before interest rates are high enough, and inflation is low enough, for savers to realise a positive return, assuming they ever will. This is forcing investors to take on additional risk. In most cases this means turning to stock markets in the hope that increases in share prices and dividend payments will outpace inflation. Nothing is guaranteed, but here are some investments that have previously performed well when inflation takes hold.

Commodities

Gold and silver generally hold up, and there are several forecasters suggesting that both markets could make further gains over the coming years. The difficulty for investors is deciding on the best way to get exposure. Buying and holding the physical is one method, although watch out on silver as it attracts Value Added Tax (VAT) in the UK which many forms of physical gold (including sovereigns) don’t. There’s also spread trading and CFDs. These are leveraged products so new investors must make the effort to fully understand the risks before getting involved. An alternative would be to buy mining stocks. You could buy gold miners, silver miners or even diversified miners, as other metals and commodities also do well in inflationary periods. Property is another good hedge. If you can’t afford a whole building, you can get exposure through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) or Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Here you have a wide choice, including a simple choice between residential and commercial.

What about stocks?

It can be a mixed picture for equities. In the past we’ve seen stock markets perform well in countries that have had episodes of high inflation or hyperinflation, even if ultimately, they couldn’t fully keep up. For instance, Zimbabwe has been cursed with high inflation for many years and its currency has been crushed, but its stock market soared. Also, some sectors fare better than others, with companies that can pass along higher prices generally doing well. For individuals, their disposable income is squeezed by rising prices, meaning they must consider the importance of purchases. In the past there have been some sectors that are resilient, or have even prospered, in times of rising inflation. Pharmaceutical companies, miners, oil producers, banks and consumer staples can all do well. They provide goods and services that are vital for modern day living, and in most cases, they can pass on increased costs to their customers. Utility companies can be relatively safe. For a start, the demand for water, electricity and gas is relatively inelastic. Also, they require significant infrastructure to operate. While this is expensive to maintain, it also means there are large barriers for would-be new entrants to the market. Highly regulated, large utility companies should be resilient in the face of inflationary pressures.

Conclusion

There are no guarantees when it comes to protecting your savings against inflation. But certain asset classes fare better than others. For instance, we’ve seen bond prices slump recently as yields have risen on expectations of higher interest rates to help keep a lid on inflation. In contrast, equities have bounced back sharply following a steep sell-off over the first 10 weeks of this year. But investors could soon start to be more discriminating in their equity purchases. After all, some businesses will outperform others when it comes to coping with inflation. Meanwhile, the wealthiest investors will continue to buy up physical property and works of art. But what could inflation do to the virtual art world where Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) dominate? Will prices continue to skyrocket, or will speculators suddenly find that the world has run out of ‘greater fools’ to sell to? And lastly, we have precious metals and other commodities. Typically, these perform well when inflation is on the rise. But how much have prices been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? And how easy is it to assess where value lies in a world with so many complications? If only there were some straightforward answers.