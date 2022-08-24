The US dollar bounced lower, yesterday, following the weak economic data in the US, which showed that the new home slowed, and business contracted. The ugly PMI data also hammered the mood among the European stock traders, as well. The DAX already gave back half of summer gains.

But, situation in the British FTSE 100 is different, as the FTSE 100 has a solid exposure to energy and mining stocks, and having exposure to energy stocks is still one of the most interesting hedging options.

Speaking of oil, oil stocks were boosted again yesterday, by firmer oil prices after crude rebounded past the $93 level on news that OPEC could cut production as they feel that the prices fell too much over the past two months.

Also, the latest API data came to support the oil and oil stock bulls, as the latest figures suggested another bigger-than-expected decline in the US oil inventories.

We can now say that there are signs of a positive momentum building among the oil bulls despite the recession woes.

The rebound in oil prices, along with the surge in nat gas futures could have two effects depending on the market’s actual mood. In one hand, the higher energy prices dampen the economic activity, and therefore could revive the Fed doves. But on the other hand, the rebound in energy prices boost inflation and inflation expectations, and therefore could keep the Fed hawks alert.

Which scenario is more likely to influence the market pricing?