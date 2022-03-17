In our base-case of a frozen conflict in Ukraine, we think that the global economy will see weaker growth but escape a recession. In a downside scenario, where there is an escalation of the war possibly beyond the borders of Ukraine, the risk of recession in Europe increases significantly.
Euro area consumers will see the biggest real income erosion in decades this year, with headline inflation topping rates at 8-9% in the coming months. We see significant headwinds to growth over the coming quarters and have revised down our 2022 euro area GDP forecast to 2.5%, but see scope for a rebound in activity with GDP growth of 2.8% in 2023. We expect ECB to continue on its path of gradual policy normalisation.
The US economy is more insulated from the Ukraine war repercussions, but strong stagflation dynamics will keep the pressure on Fed to tighten financial conditions. Overall, we now expect US GDP growth of 2.8% this year and 2.0% next year, but cannot rule out a 1990-91 kind of recession.
China is walking a fine balance in the Ukraine conflict. With economic headwinds piling up, we have postponed our expectation of a recovery to the second half of 2022 and now look for GDP growth of only 4.7% this year. More monetary and fiscal stimulus should support the recovery in H2 22.
Ukraine war clouds macro outlook
The Russian attack on Ukraine and the swift sanction response from the West has triggered the biggest geopolitical crisis in Europe since the Second World War. Key commodity prices have soared from already elevated levels following tightened sanctions on Russia and uncertainty prevails about its supply of commodities to the world market, including oil, gas, precious metals and grain. This has re-awakened fears of stagflation or even a global recession similar to the oil price shocks in the 1970s. In this note, we discuss the implication of the war for global growth and inflation.
