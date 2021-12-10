V for Volatility continues to be the biggest winner in December as financial markets continue to scamper between the baseline and the net in a never-ending game of headline chasing tennis. Last night a combination of data confirming omicron is 4x more contagious than delta, and Fitch declaring Evergrande and Kaisa were in selective default, was enough to see the tail-chasing FOMO herd take risk off the table. The US Dollar rose, US yields fell, Asian currencies crumbled, oil fell as did equities. You can tell it’s a FOMO herd move, as the Dow Jones was almost unchanged, while the growth gnomes sent the Nasdaq tumbling 1.71% lower.

A massive debt restructuring exercise now beckons for China’s more highly leveraged property developers, raising fears that China growth will take a dip next year. That will be enough to keep Asian currencies and regional stock markets nervous, although the new “risk management” committee at Evergrande suggests the government is already behind-the-scenes disembowelment process has begun. The main risk point here, for now, will be if the selective default by Fitch triggers cross-defaults on other debt resulting in immediate calls for payment. Bondholders, especially offshore ones, may leave the gun on safety. Although the PBOC has quite clearly said Evergrande will be resolved on commercial terms, the involvement of the government means immediate payment demands and asset seizures within China are off the table through the courts.

China has further muddied the waters today with the Yuan. Yesterday, it set a noticeably weaker fixing, applying its highest “counter-cyclical” factor in many months. It has also hiked the amount of foreign currency reserves Chinese banks must hold. Today, with the subtlety of a sledgehammer falling towards some terrified walnuts, the PBOC set the USD/CNY fix at 6.3702, some 250 points higher than markets forecasts of 6.3449.

With China’s energy crunch easing, imported inflation fears, and despite some denials, fears that the property developer implosion could derail 2022 growth, China has clearly called time on further Yuan strength. Offshore USD/CNH shot higher overnight, and onshore USD/CNY did the same this morning. China denials of currency manipulation will probably ring hollow with the United States in this day and age. The spectre of heightened trade tensions between the two, and the sense that China has blinked on growth risks, is as good a reason for Asian currencies and equities to be weak as any.

Tonight, we also have US Inflation data which could show YoY inflation for November hitting 7.0%. Baseline effects will ease that number through 2022 (we hope), and if you asked me yesterday, I would have said that a 7.0% print is priced in, as is a faster taper from the FOMC next week, with signals of earlier rate hikes. But with markets still chasing their tails back and forth on omicron headlines and now China headlines, I mean who is seriously surprised after this time that Evergrande is solvent? I am starting to feel that markets are complacent. This lack of conviction price action is very indicative of market inflexion points in my experience. US equities rose through the delta variant, but are trading noisily sideways through omicron, and with much higher day-to-day volatility. Don’t write off big moves lower by equities, and a sharp rise in US yields and the US Dollar just yet. All roads still lead to the FOMC.

Souring risk sentiment sends Asian equities lower

The fast money reversed course overnight as omicron and Evergrande default headlines sent equities lower. The worst-hit were the growth trades with the S&P 500 falling 0.72%, the Nasdaq tumbling 1.71% lower, whilst the value-heavy Dow Jones said, “hold my beer,” and added 0.02%. In Asia, the futures have reversed course, the Dow Jones adding 0.10%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures have risen by 0.20%.

To those negative headwinds in Asia, can be added China weakening its currency today, a hint perhaps from China that growth concerns are rising. The Nikkei 225 has fallen 0.53% while the Kospi is 0.65% lower. Mainland China markets have ignored a weaker Yuan today, focusing on the Evergrande/Kaisa defaults. The Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 are 0.45% lower, with Hong Kong falling by 0.40%.

Singapore is 0.25% lower, Kuala Lumpur 0.05% down and Jakarta and Taipei retreat by 0.45%. Bangkok has eased by 0.25% and Manila has retreated 0.65%. Australian markets are also lower, compounded by headlines suggesting there will be Christmas beer shortages in the lucky country. Despite a thirst for good news, the ASX 200 and All ordinaries are 0.50% lower today.

European equities will likely open lower as well as the street takes risk of the table into the US inflation data and the weekend, which will now contain plenty of headline risk, be it omicron, China or the Ukraine etc. the price action shows that equity markets continue to tie themselves up in knots on headline-driven price action. This is not a market comfortable, or pricing in, 7.0% US inflation or a hawkish FOMC next week. The whipsaw price action will continue, and with rising risk pressure points appearing everywhere, the odds that the FOMC next week is the straw on the camel's back are rising.

US Dollar strength returns

The US Dollar rose overnight, responding to deteriorating risk sentiment from omicron, China, Ukraine, or Iran or whichever other headline you wish to pick. The fact that the US Dollar correction does not look like continuing into the US inflation data tonight requires and backpedalling from yesterday on my part as well. It appears that currency markets are as vulnerable to headline tennis as other asset classes. It also suggests that markets are less complacent about the US inflation and FOMC stress points than I thought as well. A high inflation print tonight likely leads to more US Dollar strength.

The dollar index rose 0.26% to 96.20 overnight where it remains in Asia. It seems unlikely that support at 95.50 will be retested before the FOMC and the odds are rising that a retest of 97.00 will occur next week. Notably, EUR/USD enjoyed only one day in the sun, and gave back all of its gains overnight, falling to 1.1300 today. That is as good a signal as any that US Dollar strength is the path of least resistance, even as GBP/USD and USD/JPY held steady.

Muddying the waters overnight was a weaker CNY fixing by the PBOC yesterday, followed by an even weaker CNY fixing today at 3.3702, some 250 points above market expectations. China also raised the amount of foreign currency Chinese Banks are required to hold in reserves. The none too subtle signal from the PBOC about Yuan strength sent USD/Asia sharply higher overnight, led by USD/CNH, which rose 0.55% to 6.780.

After the USD/CNY fixing surprise, SUD/CNH and USD/CNY has actually fallen 0.20% this morning, leading to some temporary strength in the rest of the Asia bloc. However, and I’m surprised markets tactically ignore this, disregarding guidance from any Chinese authority, let alone the PBOC, is a dangerous business. Given that US Dollar strength is coming from both developments in the US itself, fading risk sentiment, and now from the PBOC, any rally in Asian currencies is probably one to sell into.

Oil sees fast-money long-covering

Oil prices fell overnight with traders using the excuse of omicron contagiousness, and China property defaults, to mark down growth expectations and take profits on tactical long positions built up this week. Brent crude fell by 2.50% to $74.00 a barrel, while WTI tumbled 2.80% to $70.60 a barrel.

In Asia though, prices have rallied modestly. Brent crude and WTI rose 0.50% to $74.35 and $71.00 a barrel respectively today. A slightly softer US Dollar and Asian physical dip buyers appear to be combining to stabilise prices. However, my targets for the week, the 100-day moving averages at $77.00 and $74.00 respectively, look unlikely to be tested this week.

I also note the backwardation in the prompt futures calendar spreads, especially Brent, have narrowed to multi-month lows. That suggests that markets are heading to a more balanced arrangement in the near term. Nevertheless, last week’s lows were likely the lows for the month and possibly for 2022, especially with OEPC+’s poison pill still in play. This month’s meeting is officially still open to allow rapid responses to production targets.

Both contracts have recovered above their respective 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at $73.00 and $70.30 respectively, which should provide support on pullbacks. The 100-DMAs at $77.00 and $74.00 form initial resistance.

Gold remains marooned

Gold had another uninspiring night as it remains marooned in a $1770.00 to $1800.00 an ounce range. Gold fell by 0.40% to $1775.00 an ounce as the US Dollar strengthened, edging higher to 1778.00 in Asia. Gold’s price action continues to disappoint, unable to rally on either a weaker or stronger US Dollar, heightened or lessened risk sentiment, or higher or lower US yields.

The 50,100 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs), clustered between $1790.30 and $1795.50 are capping gains. $1800.00 and $1810.00 will prove equally formidable. Support lies at $1770.00 and $1760.00. The path of least resistance is lower.