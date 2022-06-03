Let’s start with a world of perfect price stability — i.e., zero inflation. Obviously, that’s not a world we live in, but it’s a good starting-off point. Bear with me…

Suppose we observe a one-time price spike, where prices jump to a new higher level and remain at that new price. If we measure inflation on the basis of year-over-year percent changes, we’d see the inflation rate jump from zero to some new positive value for a full 12-month period. On the other hand, if we measure inflation based on month-to-month price changes, we see a transitory jump in inflation for just a single month, subsequently returning to zero inflation thereafter. It should be clear that the inflation subsided well before the year-over-year inflation measure reflected that change. This phenomenon is at work with today’s numbers.

Arguably, the two most critical inflation measures used today are (a) consumer prices for all urban consumers (CPI-U) and (b) consumer prices for all items less food and energy (CPI-xf&e). The former is obviously more comprehensive, but the latter tends to be the more critical measure in connection with the Fed’s policy making decisions. In any case, as of the latest Bureau of Labor report (through April) of this year, the year-over-year inflation rate for CPI-U was 8.3%. The monthly inflation rates for March and April were 1.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Note that if the single month inflation rate of 0.3% were to stabilize for the coming 12 months, we’d be looking at a year-over-year inflation 12 months from now at a rate of less than 4 percent.

It’s a slightly different story for the CPI-xf&e series. In this case, April’s year-over-year inflation came in at 6.2%; and the monthly figures were 0.3% and 0.6% in March and April, respectively. If the 0.6% monthly inflation were to persist for 12 months, the year-over-year inflation as of next April would come in at over 7%. My sense is that this elevated monthly percent change in the CPI-xf&e is the most significant piece of the puzzle keeping the Fed awake at night; and I expect the Fed to continue signaling its intention to keep raising interest rates as long as this monthly statistic stays elevated.

Beyond the various CPI measures, futures markets also provide critical information. I look particularly at futures prices for crude oil and natural gas in the energy sector and a variety of agricultural commodities, including wheat, soybeans, live cattle, and lean hogs, as these commodities have contributed to much of the high rates of inflation in CPI-U that we’ve experienced over the past year. I compare futures prices of the next-to-expire futures contract with the price of that same futures contract, expiring one year later (e.g., July 2022 with July 2023). Here are the figures:

In all but one of these markets, the consensus forecasts reflected by the comparison of the next-to-expire futures contract (i.e., the nearby futures contract) with its price one-year out reflect an expectation that prices will be lower next year — not higher. The price of live cattle is the exception.

As far as inflation is concerned, we’re not out of the woods by any means; but at the same time, I believe the problem isn’t inflation as much as it is the high prices that consumers are paying for critical goods, with gas and energy at the top of the list. Those prices no longer seem to be operating with much if any inflationary steam. In fact, price performance in these areas may likely play a pivotal role in bringing future inflation rates lower.

I have little doubt that the year-over-year inflation numbers will still be elevated as we get closer to the November elections, and Republicans will cite these numbers as evidence of Biden’s failure to bring inflation to heel. I expect to see this refrain repeated in virtually every election contest across the country. This proposition, however, is a misrepresentation of the data. As of now, I’m encouraged. Although it may still take many months before we can say inflation is fully behind us, I see the data as largely supporting the view that we are moving in the right direction.