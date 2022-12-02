A massive inventory mess is brewing. Let's investigate with a series of images.
Real, inflation-adjusted inventory data from the BEA via St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish
The chart shows "real" inflation-adjusted inventories. The index year is 2012.
In four of the last six recession, inventories continued to build well into recession. In the other two, inventories peaked just prior to or at the start of recession.
Biggest ramp in wholesale inventory history
Real, inflation-adjusted, inventory data from BEA via St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish
Wholesale inventories are surging as retail inventories flatten. One way or another and perhaps both, there is huge problem somewhere.
A big trucking red flag
Composite PMI
Manufacturing has peaked this cycle
ISM data provides strong evidence that Manufacturing Has Peaked This Cycle.
The only major component of the Manufacturing PMI® not in contraction is production. That will not last long given the collapse in domestic and export orders coupled with the backlog of orders in steep contraction.
Also note that the US Composite PMI Suggests the Economy is On the Verge of Recession.
Add a huge inventory problem to this toxic mix.
Not to worry, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is still Preaching Soft Landing.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
